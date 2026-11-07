Phil Mickelson’s Troubled History in Rancho Santa Fe Started Long Before His Golf Club Exit

Phil Mickelson’s ties to Rancho Santa Fe, California, stretch back more than two decades, long before his recent departure from The Farms Golf Club following allegations involving a female employee.

The six-time major champion and his wife, Amy Mickelson, purchased a sprawling estate in the San Diego County community in 2001. But what began as a multimillion-dollar investment eventually turned into a lengthy effort to sell the property.

More than a decade after the couple finally sold the home at a loss, Mickelson’s longtime membership at The Farms ended amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, which his attorney has disputed.

The developments mark two separate chapters in the golfer’s history with Rancho Santa Fe.

Phil Mickelson Spent Years Trying to Sell His Rancho Santa Fe Estate

Mickelson and his wife purchased their Rancho Santa Fe estate for $5.95 million in 2001.

The property sat on approximately 4.55 acres and included a 9,176-square-foot main residence, two guesthouses, a swimming pool and a synthetic-turf putting green.

In April 2008, the couple listed the estate for nearly $12.23 million, hoping to sell it for more than twice their original purchase price.

However, the listing came shortly before the housing market crashed.

The Mickelsons removed the property from the market in 2009, then relisted it several times over the following years.

As the home remained unsold, the asking price kept falling.

By November 2014, the property was listed for $5,999,950, nearly the same amount the couple had paid 13 years earlier.

The estate finally sold in January 2015 for $5.7 million, approximately $250,000 below its original purchase price, before accounting for transaction costs.

Golf Digest reported at the time that the Mickelsons had already moved out several years earlier and purchased another property in Rancho Santa Fe.

Mickelson’s Longtime Membership at The Farms Golf Club Ends After Allegations

More than a decade after the estate sale, Mickelson’s relationship with another Rancho Santa Fe property ended.

According to Golf Digest, the golfer lost his longtime membership at The Farms Golf Club following allegations that he made “non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact” with a female clubhouse employee.

The report alleged that the employee rejected Mickelson’s advances and reported the incident to her supervisors.

Mickelson had reportedly gone out to play golf when someone confronted him on the course and instructed him to leave.

His attorney, Tom Clare, disputed the allegations and told Golf Digest that “objective video evidence” contradicted the account.

However, Clare did not provide the footage when the publication requested it. The club subsequently said there was no video of the incident.

The Farms confirmed that it had investigated a staff member’s report of misconduct but did not publicly identify the people involved.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the club said in a statement to Golf Digest.

“All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

The club continued:

“The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.”

Golf Digest also reported that the club removed a display highlighting Mickelson’s golf accomplishments following his departure.

Phil Mickelson’s Representatives Address His Extended Absence and Treatment

Mickelson has spent much of 2026 away from professional golf after stepping back in February to address a private family health matter.

Following the report about his club membership, his attorneys issued a statement addressing his situation.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” they told Golf Digest. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

TMZ Sports subsequently reported that Mickelson had completed a stay at a treatment facility.

“Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction,” a representative told the outlet.

The representative said Mickelson had recently received treatment and had already left the facility.

His team had previously addressed his absence in a June statement.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves. Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”

Mickelson has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with gambling addiction.

In 2023, he acknowledged that his gambling had progressed beyond moderation and become an addiction. He also said he had sought professional help over several years and that the problem had affected his personal life.

His representatives have not announced a date for his return to professional golf.