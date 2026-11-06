Jon Rahm Breaks Silence on LIV Golf Shutdown After Giving Up $100 Million

Jon Rahm became one of LIV Golf’s biggest names after making his high-profile move from the PGA Tour in December 2023. The two-time major champion brought significant attention to the Saudi-backed league and helped strengthen its roster during a period of major changes in professional golf.

However, the breakaway circuit’s future became increasingly uncertain after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial support.

LIV had spent more than $5 billion since launching in 2022, attracting established stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson through lucrative contracts.

Rahm’s own future in professional golf has also been a major talking point. The Spaniard previously declined to continue with LIV’s proposed new structure and has since returned to competing on the DP World Tour. His latest comments came as the league’s future reached a defining point.

Jon Rahm Reacts to LIV Golf Shutdown as League Abandons LIV 2.0

Former LIV Golf star Jon Rahm offered a brief response after the league confirmed that it would wind down operations rather than proceed with its planned LIV 2.0 version.

“No reaction really. I kind of had an idea what might happen. My decision was already made to get out of it and go on. I said my bit already on what I thought about LIV 2.0, and there’s not much more I can say…,” Rahm said.

LIV’s lawyers confirmed the decision during a bankruptcy court hearing in New Jersey on Thursday.

Attorney Matthew Williams of Gibson Dunn told the court that the league could not reach an agreement that would support a financially sustainable restructuring.

“The debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan,” Williams said. “Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing wind-down in their business.”

The announcement followed the collapse of a proposed $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit.

The firm had been expected to replace the Saudi PIF as LIV’s primary financial backer, but the parties could not agree on terms that would secure sufficient financial and player support.

Rahm was among the prominent players who had already decided not to join the proposed new structure.

He previously explained that he liked the original LIV project but was not satisfied with the changes planned for its next version.

The Spaniard also agreed to give up his claims against LIV, which were valued at around $100 million, as part of his departure.

He has since committed to playing on the DP World Tour in 2027 while remaining open to a possible return to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour’s one-year restriction on former LIV players, however, leaves his immediate options uncertain.

With LIV moving toward liquidation, Rahm’s attention has shifted to his competitive schedule and the next stage of his career.

Jon Rahm Makes Strong Start at Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship

Rahm returned to competitive action at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on Thursday and produced an impressive opening round at Yas Links.

The Spaniard carded a bogey-free seven-under 65 to finish tied for second after the first round.

He made five birdies on the front nine and closed his round with consecutive birdies on the final two holes.

Rahm also performed well on the course’s longer holes, gaining three strokes across the four par-5s.

His approach play was particularly effective, including an impressive second shot with a 5-iron at the par-5 second.

“Sometimes when your expectation is a little lower than usual, where I just kept thinking, listen, if we have a bad day, we have a bad day,” Rahm said after his round.

He added that his iron play was the highlight, saying it gave him plenty of chances to make birdies.

Francesco Laporta led the tournament after opening with a 10-under 62, three strokes ahead of Rahm and the other players tied for second. Rahm’s strong start provided an encouraging return as he continues his DP World Tour schedule following his LIV departure.