Tiger Woods Celebrates Major Personal News With Son Charlie

Charlie Woods is taking another significant step toward his college golf career. The 17-year-old has officially committed to Florida State University, completing the process during a signing ceremony at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Friday, November 6.

The ceremony brought together several Benjamin School student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers at different colleges. Charlie was joined by his parents, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren, as he celebrated his decision to play men’s golf for the Seminoles. Tiger wore a Florida State shirt, while Charlie donned a Seminoles cap.

The younger Woods had announced his verbal commitment in February. His move to Florida State comes as he continues to build his junior golf career, having recently helped The Benjamin School secure a regional championship in Florida.

Charlie Woods Officially Signs With Florida State

Charlie Woods will officially be able to sign with Florida State this Wednesday, when the NCAA's early signing period begins. https://t.co/NISZFIwvD7 — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) November 6, 2026

Charlie Woods can officially sign with Florida State this Wednesday, when the NCAA’s early signing period begins. However, the 17-year-old had already put pen to paper during Friday’s signing ceremony at The Benjamin School, making his commitment to the Seminoles official.

Woods initially announced his decision in February through a social media post. “Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” he wrote.

His signing ceremony was attended by his father, Tiger Woods, and mother, Elin Nordegren. The 15-time major champion wore a Florida State T-shirt as he stood beside his son. Nordegren also attended with her boyfriend, Jordan Cameron, and their three children.

Charlie is currently ranked 133rd in the American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Rankings. He will join Miles Russell, the current No. 1 player, in Florida State’s recruiting class for 2027.

The young golfer has already recorded notable results in junior competition. He won the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational in May 2025 and helped The Benjamin School capture the Florida regional championship at Miami Shores Country Club earlier this week. Charlie carded a 70, one under par, tying teammate Brooks Colton for the day’s score.

He also has an NIL agreement with TaylorMade, which he signed in September. The golf equipment company has sponsored Tiger Woods since 2017 and launched his Sun Day Red brand in 2024.

Florida State has established itself as a competitive college golf program, appearing in the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons. The Seminoles finished as runners-up in 2024.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Support Charlie’s College Journey

Friday’s ceremony was also a family occasion for the Woods family. Tiger and Nordegren were both present to support Charlie as he reached an important milestone in his golf career.

Tiger has spoken about playing golf with his son before. During the 2020 PNC Championship, he reflected on sharing the course with Charlie and the memories they had created together.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Tiger said. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it’s memories for a lifetime.”

The former world No. 1 has also played a significant role in Charlie’s development around the game. A source told PEOPLE in 2020 that Tiger “loves spending time with Charlie on the golf course.” The source also said Tiger had “a completely different vibe than Earl had while working with him,” referring to the approach his own father took when coaching him.

Tiger played college golf at Stanford, where he won his first collegiate event and earned All-America honors in both of his seasons before turning professional. His son will now begin a different chapter with Florida State.

Before joining the Seminoles, Charlie will have another opportunity to compete with The Benjamin School. He is expected to pursue a third state championship with the Buccaneers‘ golf team later this month.