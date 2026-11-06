Bryson DeChambeau Dealt Great News After LIV Golf Shutdown

Bryson DeChambeau faces an important decision about his professional golf future after the collapse of LIV Golf. The American has been one of the breakaway league’s biggest names since joining in 2022. His two US Open victories and growing popularity have kept him among the sport’s most recognizable players.

However, LIV Golf’s financial problems have created uncertainty for several players heading into the 2027 season. The withdrawal of Saudi financial backing and the failure to secure a proposed rescue investment have reshaped professional golf.

With the breakaway league moving toward liquidation, attention has shifted to where its biggest stars will compete next. DeChambeau’s next move could become one of the most significant decisions in the sport’s changing landscape.

Bryson DeChambeau Offered Full DP World Tour Playing Privileges for 2027

🚨🇪🇺⛳️ JUST IN — The Telegraph is reporting that former LIV Golf Superstar Bryson DeChambeau has been offered FULL playing privileges on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season in the wake of LIV Golf shutting down.@BrysonLegion https://t.co/WguyBRrtUP pic.twitter.com/DimweEExBO — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 5, 2026

According to “The Telegraph,” Bryson DeChambeau has been offered full playing privileges on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. The opportunity gives the two-time major champion a potential route back into regular competition on a traditional golf circuit following LIV Golf’s shutdown.

DeChambeau qualifies for the Category 1 exemption with his 2024 US Open win at Pinehurst. It covers major winners and Race to Dubai champions from the past seven years.

His advisers have been informed about the opportunity. However, the American has not confirmed whether he intends to accept it.

DeChambeau must submit his DP World Tour membership application by November 14 if he wants to take up the offer. The decision could also influence his chances of returning to the PGA Tour.

A top-10 finish on the 2027 Race to Dubai money list could help him regain his PGA Tour card for 2028, subject to eligibility requirements.

An immediate return to the PGA Tour appears unlikely. Jon Rahm has previously indicated that he expects to serve a one-year suspension before returning to the American circuit.

The same restrictions could apply to DeChambeau. For now, his future remains uncertain as he considers the opportunities available following LIV Golf’s collapse.

LIV Golf Shutdown Leaves Former Stars Facing Uncertain Futures

DeChambeau’s potential move comes as LIV Golf prepares to wind down. The league confirmed its decision after failing to secure the investment needed to launch its proposed LIV 2.0 format.

BC Partners considered investing $300 million in the league’s new version but withdrew after failing to secure commitments from leading players.

LIV Golf’s board confirmed the decision in a statement, describing an orderly wind-down as the most responsible option under the circumstances.

The announcement ended the league’s hopes of continuing with a reduced schedule and smaller prize funds.

Former LIV players are planning next steps, with Rahm expected to compete on the DP World Tour in 2027, while Hatton and Garcia are expected to return to the European circuit.

Cameron Smith could compete using existing exemptions and invitations, while DeChambeau’s US Open win grants full playing privileges.

The American also has another potential option through his growing YouTube presence. He has previously discussed becoming a YouTube golfer while continuing to compete in major championships.

With over three million YouTube subscribers, DeChambeau has a major platform beyond pro golf. He has also backed LIV Golf’s proposed relaunch, saying its business model made sense.

However, with LIV Golf now heading toward liquidation, his immediate priority is deciding where to compete in 2027.

An opportunity on the DP World Tour could provide a competitive route toward PGA Tour membership in 2028.

For now, DeChambeau has not announced his decision. His November 14 membership deadline leaves him little time to decide his next step.