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Bernhard Langer Gets Bad News To End PGA Tour Champions Season

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CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Bernhard Langer of Germany watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club on October 17, 2026 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Bernhard Langer has put together one of the most fascinating careers in golf.

On the PGA Tour Champions circuit, colloquially called the Senior Tour, Langer has been as reliable and effective as they come over the last nearly two decades.

But when that competition contests its championship next week, Langer won’t be part of the field. It’s been a long time since that was the case.

Bernhard Langer News

GettyCARY, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 16: Bernhard Langer of Germany prepares to play a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club on October 16, 2026 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Langer has missed out on the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. That even is the season ender that serves as the finale for the PGA Tour Champions for the over-50 players.

The Associated Press writes:

“Bernhard Langer turned 50 in August 2007 and played five times on the PGA Tour Champions, missing out on the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. That was the last time the season finale was held and the two-time Masters champion was not around.”

To qualify for the final tournament, a player has to finish in the top-36 in the standings for the season — that’s how many players compete at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

This season, Langer finished in 45th in those standings.

“He registered only two top 10s in his last 14 starts dating to April,” the AP writes. “Langer did not play in last week’s event in Arkansas because it would have been four in a row.”

This is the first year since Langer turned 50, the AP writes, that he didn’t win a single time on either the PGA Tour Champions or on the Legends Tour in Europe.

Langer has won 47 times on the PGA Tour Champions, including six tour titles and 12 senior majors.

Will Bernhard Langer Retire?

GettySIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – SEPTEMBER 12: Bernhard Langer of Germany celebrates his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club on September 12, 2026 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Despite the downturn this season, it doesn’t sound like Langer has any interest in retiring.

The AP quotes Langer saying: “I still have goals to win tournaments and to finish as good as I can week after week. I still enjoy competing.”

Now 69, though, it makes sense that Langer would start to slow down at some point. It took a lot longer than most would’ve expected, and he’s still capable of going out and posting a great number.

It just hasn’t led him to the season finale on the PGA Tour Champions this season, something that hasn’t happened in nearly two decades.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Bernhard Langer Gets Bad News To End PGA Tour Champions Season

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