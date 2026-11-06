Adam Scott Sends Clear Message to LIV Golf Stars After League’s Collapse

The collapse of LIV Golf has left some of professional golf’s biggest stars facing an uncertain future. Now, former world No. 1 Adam Scott has delivered a clear message about how those players should return to the PGA Tour.

Scott believes golfers who abandoned the PGA Tour for LIV should have to earn their way back rather than automatically regain the privileges they surrendered.

The Australian shared his position while competing at the Abu Dhabi Championship, just as LIV’s financial collapse brought its attempted relaunch to an end.

With players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith facing important decisions about their futures, the debate surrounding their return has become increasingly consequential.

According to Reuters’ Ian Ransom, Scott had some blunt comments on whether former LIV players should have to requalify for membership based on merit.

“They left and gave up those privileges,” Scott said.

The 2013 Masters champion added that requiring players to requalify would be a logical and sensible approach.

Adam Scott Takes Firm Stance on LIV Golf Players Returning

Scott’s comments come at an important time in professional golf. With LIV 2.0 not moving forward, many players are left with decisions on their future.

LIV’s attorneys confirmed on November 5 that the league would wind down operations rather than proceed with its proposed 2027 relaunch.

The decision followed the collapse of a potential $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit, which had been expected to help finance LIV’s restructuring.

Ultimately, LIV was unable to secure enough player commitments to keep its proposed comeback alive.

With so many players in limbo, when and if different Tours will accept them back has become a major point of conversation.

Scott’s comments represent his personal opinion, not the PGA Tour’s official stance. Still, his comments prove that there are at least some that would like to see players earn their way back onto the Tour rather than be handed their spot back.

PGA Tour Faces Major Decision Following LIV Golf’s Collapse

The PGA Tour has already established several possible routes for former LIV golfers to return, though the process is not necessarily straightforward.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp indicated in September that the organization was not considering another special Returning Member Program.

That program allowed five-time major champion Brooks Koepka to return earlier in 2026, but other departing LIV stars may need to navigate suspensions and traditional qualification pathways.

Patrick Reed offers one example. After leaving LIV, Reed regained eligibility to compete as a non-member in August 2026, with additional opportunities available through exemptions and qualifying events.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has indicated a greater willingness to consider returning players, although outstanding fines and disciplinary issues could complicate the process.

The circumstances are particularly interesting for stars like Rahm and DeChambeau, whose accomplishments and commercial appeal could make them attractive additions to established tours.

Rahm has already committed to the DP World Tour in 2027, while DeChambeau has been offered full playing privileges if he applies for membership.

With the breakaway league winding down, golf’s established organizations now face consequential decisions about how to handle the players who left.

Scott has made his preferred approach clear: Returning players should have to earn their opportunities rather than simply reclaim them.