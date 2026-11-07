Stubborn DeChambeau Has Experts “Endlessly Fascinated” By His Next Move

One of the big questions in golf is what happens to the players who were part of the now-defunct LIV Golf. Will the PGA Tour welcome them back? Will they have to requalify first? Will some choose other paths and go another route altogether?

The most interesting storyline to watch is what happens with Bryson DeChambeau. He’s unique in that he thinks about the sport differently. He’s not afraid to stand out and carve his own path. He’s got a massive following on social media and YouTube, which gives him options.

Sean Zak, a senior writer at Golf.com, noted, “DeChambeau is a pretty stubborn cat, and I’m just so curious if he’s stubborn enough to just play the majors in 2027. I would be endlessly fascinated by that move.”

DeChambeau Might Be Unwilling to Jump Through Hoops

One of the first defectors to LIV Golf, DeChambeau was among the last to believe that LIV 2.0 might have legs. He wanted it to work and was willing to go to lengths far beyond most players, many of whom started abandoning ship when LIV funding ran out.

He marches to the beat of his own drum, and telling him he might have to go through Q-School or leap over several hurdles wasn’t likely to go over well. It makes sense, therefore, that DeChambeau make take advantage of his playing privileges on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season after LIV Golf shut down.

The DP World Tour is essentially his pathway back to the PGA, via a Category 1 membership, earned through his 2024 US Open win.

What Will DeChambeau Do?

As Golf Digest points out, DeChambeau is scheduled to play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge next month, his first regular DP World Tour appearance in almost six seasons.

What he does beyond that isn’t clear and his past history of decision-making means it’s hard to predict. “When Brooks Koepka made it known he wanted to return to the tour in early 2026, CEO Brian Rolapp created an exemption for major winners in the LIV era—Koepka, Cam Smith, Jon Rahm and DeChambeau—to return if they were willing to pay a financial penalty. Only Koepka accepted, and that door is closed and isn’t re-opening.” DeChambeau had a chance and he declined.

He’s currently involved in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. One would have to think he needs to remove himself from it. Golf Digest adds, “It’s also not a secret that DeChambeau has been unhappy that the tour has been unwilling to hear him out on rejoining the tour, stating this spring that the cold reception was “quite unfortunate in my opinion, considering what I could do for them.”

DeChambeau has previously said he would return only if the players want him back. That seems split when you ask several PGA Tour stars for their thoughts on LIV Golfers returning.

DeChambeau doesn’t need the PGA Tour. In fact, some might argue they need him more than they care to admit. If true, it gives him leverage.