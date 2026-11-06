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Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton Make Statement in Abu Dhabi After Leaving LIV

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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 06: Jon Rahm of Spain prepares to putt on the 18th green on day two of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links Golf Course on November 06, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

No LIV Golf, no problem for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

The pair of prominent golfers were teammates for three years on the upstart golf tour, but they won’t be playing on LIV any longer — no one will. The tour is shutting down and has declared bankruptcy.

Rahm and Hatton had actually already announced their departure at the end of the 2026 LIV Golf season, before the league officially shut down, but the writing had certainly been on the wall.

They may not be able to return to the PGA Tour right away due to a one-year suspension rule that’s on the books, but that doesn’t stop them from playing on the DP World Tour.

And right now, Rahm and Hatton are in Abu Dhabi, making a statement with their play on the course.

Through two rounds at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, Rahm and Hatton are tied for the lead at 12-under with Francesco Laporta.

Jon Rahm Score

GettyABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 06: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links Golf Course on November 06, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On the par-72 course, Rahm went 7-under in the first round and 5-under in the second round.

He posted five birdies on the front-9 in the first round, then birdied holes 17 and 18 to close out that round. He didn’t have a bogey in round one.

Rahm’s card was a lot busier in the second round when he shot his 5-under. He actually posted eight birdies, but he also had three bogeys.

His front-9 in the second round included five birdies and two bogeys, and then he birdied 10 and 11, bogeyed 12, rattled off five pars and then birdied 18.

The 18th hole at Yas Links GC in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates is a par-5, a great scoring opportunity.

Tyrrell Hatton Score

GettyABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 06: Tyrrell Hatton of England tees off on the first hole on day two of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links Golf Course on November 06, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Hatton has kept up with Rahm by reversing round scores — Hatton went 5-under in round one and 7-under in round two.

His first round included an ugly double bogey on the par-4 No. 6 — but he had seven birdies around that, including on 18.

Hatton had just one bogey in round two, on the par-4 16th. He had six birdies on the front-9, including on 6, 7, 8 and 9. He then birdied 11 and 13 before bogeying 16 and parring 17 and 18.

Together, he and Rahm look like they’ll be just fine on the DP World Tour.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton Make Statement in Abu Dhabi After Leaving LIV

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