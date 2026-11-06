Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton Make Statement in Abu Dhabi After Leaving LIV

No LIV Golf, no problem for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

The pair of prominent golfers were teammates for three years on the upstart golf tour, but they won’t be playing on LIV any longer — no one will. The tour is shutting down and has declared bankruptcy.

Rahm and Hatton had actually already announced their departure at the end of the 2026 LIV Golf season, before the league officially shut down, but the writing had certainly been on the wall.

They may not be able to return to the PGA Tour right away due to a one-year suspension rule that’s on the books, but that doesn’t stop them from playing on the DP World Tour.

And right now, Rahm and Hatton are in Abu Dhabi, making a statement with their play on the course.

Through two rounds at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, Rahm and Hatton are tied for the lead at 12-under with Francesco Laporta.

Jon Rahm Score

On the par-72 course, Rahm went 7-under in the first round and 5-under in the second round.

He posted five birdies on the front-9 in the first round, then birdied holes 17 and 18 to close out that round. He didn’t have a bogey in round one.

Rahm’s card was a lot busier in the second round when he shot his 5-under. He actually posted eight birdies, but he also had three bogeys.

His front-9 in the second round included five birdies and two bogeys, and then he birdied 10 and 11, bogeyed 12, rattled off five pars and then birdied 18.

The 18th hole at Yas Links GC in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates is a par-5, a great scoring opportunity.

Tyrrell Hatton Score

Hatton has kept up with Rahm by reversing round scores — Hatton went 5-under in round one and 7-under in round two.

His first round included an ugly double bogey on the par-4 No. 6 — but he had seven birdies around that, including on 18.

Hatton had just one bogey in round two, on the par-4 16th. He had six birdies on the front-9, including on 6, 7, 8 and 9. He then birdied 11 and 13 before bogeying 16 and parring 17 and 18.

Together, he and Rahm look like they’ll be just fine on the DP World Tour.