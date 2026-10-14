Justin Thomas Has Career News Emerge Ahead of Skins Game Return

Justin Thomas is back on the Skins Game roster. The event airs on Prime Video on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

Thomas joins Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and rookie Jackson Koivun at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Thomas missed last year’s event. He had a microdiscectomy on Nov. 13, 2025, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The procedure repaired a disc problem that caused nagging hip pain. Shane Lowry took his spot at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The recovery consumed much of Thomas’ offseason. He also missed the Hero World Challenge in December. He returned to the PGA Tour in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This offseason, he has different plans.

Justin Thomas Plans Time Off Before Next Grind

Thomas posted his plan on Instagram after the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

“Have a lot of time this off-season to clean up the one round that’s been killing me all year…”

“…excited for some time off, then back to the grind,” he wrote.

He has not won in 2026. Thomas has two top-10 finishes. He tied for eighth at The Players Championship and for fourth at the PGA Championship.

Sunday has produced his worst rounds this season. He has played 70 rounds in 18 stroke-play starts. Ten were 3-over or worse. Four came on Sunday.

The Open Championship showed the pattern. Thomas shot 68 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday. He tied for 65th.

The Baycurrent Classic followed the same script. Thomas opened 69-65-67 and trailed the leaders by one shot after 54 holes. A 75 on Sunday left him eight shots behind Brennan.

Before the work, he plans to spend time with his wife, Jillian and daughter Molly.

Family Life and a Familiar Offseason

Thomas met Jillian in 2016 through mutual friends. He revealed their engagement on a podcast in November 2021. They married in a private ceremony in November 2022. Jordan Spieth served as best man.

Jillian gave birth to their daughter, Molly Grace, on Nov. 18, 2024. She turns 2 on Nov. 18, nine days before the Skins Game.

In the 2024 offseason, Thomas took nearly two months off. He mentioned time off, plenty of practice and gym work. He also mentioned left-handed golf.

Molly was born that year, so taking care of her prevented them from traveling much. Now she has grown up and the family can engage in small outings.