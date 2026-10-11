Rickie Fowler Has Career News Emerge Amid Surgery Talks Ahead of PGA Tour Season

Rickie Fowler, a six-time PGA Tour winner, left the Baycurrent Classic with an abysmal display. He finished 71st in the 72-player field at Yokohama Country Club in Japan.

Fowler posted a 9-over 293. He tied for second at this event in 2022, when it was the Zozo Championship.

Fowler’s form has slipped since the PGA Tour playoffs. He finished inside the Top 30 in the regular season FedEx rankings. But went on to miss the Tour Championship again this year.

Amid the struggles, one development stood out.

Rickie Fowler has Inked New Deal

Fowler wore a new Rolus patch on his left sleeve during the Baycurrent Classic. The patch marks his partnership with the hydration company.

Rolus makes a sparkling hydration drink with 345 milligrams of electrolytes per can. The drink has no sugar and no caffeine.

The deal adds to Fowler’s existing beverage ties. He became a Yeti ambassador in July 2025. He carried a sticker-covered Yeti bottle at the 2023 U.S. Open, which paved the way for the partnership. Fowler said then that he drinks more water and electrolytes when he carries it.

Fowler partnered with Tropicana in May. The deal builds on his habit of wearing orange, a nod to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

The terms of the Rolus is not yet known, but they have joined the apparel lineup.

Rickie Fowler’s Surgery Timeline Remains Unclear

Fowler had plans to have sinus surgery after the season. Doug Bell reported the plan on Aug. 2 during the Rocket Classic.

Bell said Fowler has battled a serious sinus infection for more than two years. Antibiotics and other medicine did not clear it and it has held Fowler back.

Reports have not named the procedure. Functional endoscopic sinus surgery is the standard procedure for serious sinus conditions.

It remains unclear whether Fowler has had the procedure. The reports did not give a date. There are about 46 days between the BMW Championship and the Baycurrent Classic.

If Fowler had surgery right after the BMW, that window would cover the typical return to routine. He has not revealed the news.