Jon Rahm Opens Up on Personal News After Emotional Abu Dhabi Win

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship marked an important moment in the DP World Tour season as players competed in the first of two season-ending playoff events. Yas Links hosted a strong field featuring several major champions, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm arrived in Abu Dhabi after seven weeks away from competitive golf. The Spaniard was looking to regain his form and strengthen his position ahead of next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The tournament also carried added significance as Rahm continued navigating changes in his professional career. His performance at Yas Links gave him an opportunity to finish the season on a strong note.

Jon Rahm Opens Up About Mental Battles and Family News

Jon Rahm reflected on his personal challenges and recent family news after securing an emotional victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Rahm admitted that he had faced mental battles and dealt with considerable noise surrounding his career before returning to competition.

“After everything that’s gone on and some poor play and some battles mentally, right, with a lot of noise, to come back out after a little bit of rest, after having a new one in addition to the family, it’s quite special,” Rahm said during his post-round interview.

The victory was particularly meaningful after a difficult period. Rahm also acknowledged that his recent performances on the DP World Tour had not gone as planned.

“It’s been quite a while since I played good in a DP World Tour event, and in my last showing, if we don’t count the withdrawals, I think I finished last,” he said. “So from last to first, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

His comments about his family referred to the recent birth of his second daughter. Rahm and his wife welcomed their fourth child during his seven-week break from competition.

Rahm regretted his family couldn’t attend the Yas Links celebration. In an emotional interview, he said he wished they were there, then added, “I love you.”

Rahm returned to competitive golf at a pivotal personal moment. After a break and welcoming a new family member, he regained momentum ahead of the season finale.

Jon Rahm Wins 11th DP World Tour Title in Abu Dhabi

Rahm secured the Abu Dhabi Championship with a final-round five-under 67 at Yas Links. He finished the tournament at 23-under par, two shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton, who carded a 68 on Sunday.

The Spaniard produced six birdies and one bogey during his final round.

His performance helped him hold off challenges from Hatton and McIlroy, who finished third at 19-under after recording a four-under 69.

One of Rahm’s most important shots came on the par-5 15th. He struck a six-iron approach that helped him maintain control during a competitive back nine.

“I mean, as far as I’m concerned, except the shot on 17, I played a pretty flawless back nine,” Rahm said. “That 6-iron might be contending for shot of the year for me.”

The victory marked Rahm’s 11th DP World Tour title and a record sixth Rolex Series win. It was also his first DP World Tour victory since November 2022.

The result has also given him another opportunity to challenge for the Race to Dubai title. Rahm admitted he had not expected to remain in contention before arriving in Abu Dhabi.

“I didn’t think I was ever going to have a chance to win it. Very excited. Actually, it gives me a little extra incentive for next week,” he said.

Rahm has previously won the season-ending event in Dubai three times.

He will now target a fourth title and hopes to finish the campaign with consecutive victories after his emotional success in Abu Dhabi.