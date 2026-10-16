Memphis Grizzlies Trade Rumor: Walter Clayton Jr.’s Future in Memphis Suddenly Uncertain

The Memphis Grizzlies have started exploring trade options for Walter Clayton Jr. They currently have until October 19th to cut their roster down to 15 players. The Grizzlies, as of right now, have 16 fully guaranteed contracts and one partially guaranteed contract on their roster. They have three days to meet the October 19th deadline to finalize their 15-player standard rosters.
Memphis Grizzlies Originally Valued Clayton Highly in February Trade
The Grizzlies now looking for a trade for Clayton comes as a surprise. They reportedly valued Clayton highly back in February when the trade happened. The Memphis Grizzlies have five point guards on their roster. That means in the next couple of days you should keep a close eye on a Clayton move.
Clayton is entering his second season with a lot of upside. His stats improved after the trade from the Jazz to the Grizzlies. As surprising as it is to see his name in trade rumors, there are some teams that could use a player like him.
The Improvement After the Trade
Last season for the Jazz, Clayton was averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 assists, and 2 rebounds per game. After the trade, in 24 games for Memphis, his numbers went up. For the Grizzlies, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game. That improvement in his game shows a lot.
He was able to get better during the season. He was a solid point guard as a rookie for the last 24 games of the season with Memphis. Clayton flourished in the Grizzlies’ style of play and might now be traded.
What may be causing this decision
The play of Javon Small may be causing this decision to happen. Throughout the summer league, Small played really well. He hasn’t had the best preseason, but there are glimpses of how good he is. He’s quick, fast, and under control.
Small averaged the same number of points last year as Clayton did in his 24 games in Memphis. The difference is that Small did it with much better and more efficient shooting percentages. This has most likely helped the Grizzlies staff lean towards going with Small over Clayton.
A trade to the right team could help Clayton take another step in improving. He would be a solid backup point guard for a lot of teams given the chance. If you watched him in college or even last season, then you know how good he can be. Keep a close eye on this situation because he could be traded within the next three days.
Memphis Grizzlies Trade Rumor: Walter Clayton Jr.’s Future in Memphis Suddenly Uncertain