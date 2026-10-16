Lakers Linked to 21-Year-Old Explosive Wing Amid New Trade Rumors

Could the Los Angeles Lakers emerge as a destination for 21-year-old Memphis Grizzlies wing GG Jackson?

According to insider Jake Fischer, the Grizzlies are actively shopping both Jackson and Walter Clayton Jr. as they turn the leaf from the Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson era.

“I’m told, however, that the Grizzlies have been exploring potential trade markets for GG Jackson II and Walter Clayton Jr., which is quite a turn from Memphis’ original stance on Clayton,” Fischer wrote in “The Stein Line” substack.

During his three-year stint with the Grizzlies, Jackson has flashed significant upside, averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.7 minutes while establishing himself as a capable defender. However, injuries have hindered his ascension to a starting role, limiting him to just 132 of a possible 246 games in Memphis.

Perhaps the recent injury history is why the Grizzlies are willing to give up on a high-upside talent such as Jackson.

Lakers Trade Idea for GG Jackson

Amid the reports, the following Lakers trade idea is doing the rounds:

Lakers would receive: GG Jackson

Grizzlies would receive: Dalton Knecht, 2031 second-round pick (via WAS), Cash considerations

The Grizzlies are in no position to demand a high return for Jackson, who enters unrestricted free agency next year. High-upside youngsters typically reach restricted free agency after four seasons, but Memphis surprisingly opted against that path — signalling a willingness to move on from the 21-year-old.

As such, the Lakers may have the requisite pieces to pull off a trade for Jackson.

Will Lakers Trade Dalton Knecht?

The Lakers, who have until Oct. 19 to trim their roster size to 15, remain engaged with teams on a potential deal for Dalton Knecht. Per Jake Fischer, the Lakers an Milwaukee Bucks recently discussed a swap involving Knecht and young center Jericho Sims.

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims,” Fischer reported on Thursday.

“Yet it must be said that I’ve also heard some pessimism from sources briefed on those talks that such a trade will actually go through.

“The Lakers might be forced, if no deal materializes between now and Monday’s deadline, to simply waive Knecht to get down to 15.”

As noted by Fischer, the Lakers could waive Knecht if they’re unable to find a trade before the weekend.