NBA expansion is getting closer, and one of its biggest side effects could be a redrawn conference map. If the league adds teams in Las Vegas and Seattle, the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Memphis Grizzlies are the most likely teams to move from the West to the East, according to eight league sources who spoke to The Athletic. Both teams have already begun making their cases.

NBA Conference Realignment: Why the Wolves and Grizzlies Want East

The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Mike Vorkunov and Sam Amick report that momentum favors either Minnesota or Memphis. New Orleans is a third candidate, and one source said the Pelicans aren’t off the table because nothing has been decided. Still, one source put it plainly: “Both of those teams are vying to go east.”

There are two reasons. The first is competitive. The East is viewed as an easier path to the NBA Finals, since most talent evaluators still consider the West the deeper conference. The second is travel, because a move east would cut miles for either team.

How Expansion Would Force the Move

Both new franchises are expected to play in the West, which would leave that conference with 17 teams and the East with 15. Moving one team east would restore the balance at 16 apiece.

Realignment would require a Board of Governors vote, and only after both expansion teams are awarded. The league’s last realignment came for the 2004-05 season, when New Orleans moved from the East to the West after the Charlotte Bobcats joined. Sources report that the topic is already being discussed among owners, executives and in the league office.

Where the Expansion Process Stands

The Board of Governors approved exploring expansion in March, and Commissioner Adam Silver has said he wants decisions by the end of 2026. A winning Las Vegas bid is expected in the near future, with Seattle to follow.

As of ESPN’s September report, three finalist groups remained for Las Vegas: Nancy Walton Laurie and Bill Laurie; Steve Apostolopoulos and Marc Lasry; and Bill Foley and Jerry Colangelo. Las Vegas would need a new arena, while Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena is ready. The new teams are tentatively targeted for 2028-29, though the league has also discussed pushing that back to 2029-30.

What a Move Would Mean

For the team that moves, fans would trade some familiar Western matchups for more games against Central and Atlantic Division opponents. New rivalries would come with it.

Nothing is decided, and realignment only becomes necessary if the league adds two Western clubs. For now, NBA conference realignment is a live topic with two clear front-runners, and at least one of them would leave the West if expansion happens.