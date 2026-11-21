The Memphis Grizzlies enter Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the current second-longest winning streak in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have won five in a row and are sitting third in the Western Conference standings at 12-4. They face a Timberwolves team playing without Anthony Edwards, though they remain a credible contender due to LaMelo Ball.

It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Grizzlies having only four wins against the Timberwolves in their last 10 games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies released their official injury report for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They listed seven players on the report, including two of their starters, Cameron Boozer and Ty Jerome.

Boozer is set to miss his first NBA game because of a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of their win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He should be considered day-to-day unless the Grizzlies release a clearer medical update.

Jerome is listed as probable, which means he could return after missing the last four games. He has been dealing with a right hip impingement, though it won’t be surprising if he gets upgraded to available.

Jerami Grant will also miss tonight’s game due to a left calf strain. He also suffered the injury against the Warriors. He has no timetable for a return or an indication of how serious his injury is.

GG Jackson II and Richie Saunders are recovering from their respective surgeries, while Scotty Pippen Jr. will miss his 12th straight game because of a herniated disc in his back. Pippen is considered week-to-week, as per Fox Sports.

Javon Small is also ruled out due to personal reasons.

Grizzlies This Season

Many predicted that the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be a lottery team after trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason. The Grizzlies had the third overall pick in the draft and took Cameron Boozer.

Boozer has turned into one of the NBA’s best young stars, averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Ty Jerome is also playing like an All-Star, averaging 25.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists, in what could be a breakout campaign.

As a team, the Grizzlies have the best offense in the league, averaging 122.1 points per game. Their defense still needs work, allowing 111.9 points per game, which is 12th in the NBA.

If they want to be considered a real threat in the West, they have to sustain their success throughout the season.