The Memphis Grizzlies are 12-4 and on a five-game winning streak after a 126-98 rout of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. They’re also 8-0 on the road, and their next game is Saturday in Minnesota.

Rookie Cam Boozer has been right in the middle of it. The No. 3 pick set career highs with 29 points and seven 3-pointers this week. But Thursday’s win brought a scary moment with his ankle, and now there’s an update on his status.

Cam Boozer Ruled Out vs. Timberwolves

Underdog NBA posted the latest on X on Friday evening, a day before Memphis visits the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

“Cam Boozer (ankle) ruled out for Saturday,” Underdog NBA posted.

There’s no word yet on how bad the ankle is or how long he could be out. For now it’s one game, and Memphis will hope it stays that way.

The ankle first scared fans during Thursday’s win. With under 10 minutes left in the third quarter and Memphis up 64-53, Boozer attacked the rim, scored through contact and drew the foul.

He came down awkwardly and stayed on the floor holding his lower leg. When he got up, he looked at the bench and told them he was good.

He stayed in and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Memphis also lost Jerami Grant early in the second quarter after he landed awkwardly on his left leg, so it was a nervy night even in a blowout.

What Memphis Loses Without Its Star Rookie

This one hurts. Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for a team almost no one expected to be fourth in the West.

He followed his career night with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 124-121 win at Cleveland on Wednesday. That was Memphis’ eighth straight road win.

The timing makes it worse. Ty Jerome, who leads the team with 25.4 points a game, has already missed the last four games with a hip injury. Saturday puts that perfect road record on the line with both of them sitting.

Boozer moved up to No. 2 on the NBA’s Kia Rookie Ladder this week, right behind Golden State’s Yaxel Lendeborg. Every game he misses gives the rest of the Rookie of the Year field a chance to catch up.

Memphis plays at Charlotte on Monday and hosts the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The next injury report will tell fans a lot.