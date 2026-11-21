The Memphis Grizzlies received encouraging news about leading scorer Ty Jerome ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After missing time with a right hip injury, Jerome has been listed as probable for the Nov. 21 game in Minnesota, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Friday evening.

The designation is a significant step forward for the Memphis guard, who has missed several games with what the team has identified as right hip impingement.

Jerome is averaging a team-high 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game this season. His possible return comes at an especially important moment, with the Grizzlies facing another wave of injuries ahead of their visit to Minnesota.

Ty Jerome Nearing Grizzlies Return After Hip Injury

Jerome has been one of the NBA’s most productive scorers through the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season.

The 29-year-old guard is averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 90.2% from the free-throw line, according to CBS Sports.

Those numbers have made Jerome a central piece of a Memphis offense that has helped the Grizzlies race to a 12-4 record.

His absence hasn’t stopped Memphis from winning, either.

The Grizzlies have won five consecutive games, including Thursday’s 126-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors. They also remain unbeaten on the road at 8-0.

But Jerome’s return would give Memphis another proven scoring option and help restore stability to its backcourt.

Cam Spencer has taken on additional responsibility during Jerome’s absence. If Jerome is cleared to play Saturday, Spencer could move back to a reserve role, giving Memphis greater flexibility with its guard rotation.

Jerome has not officially been cleared to play. His probable designation, however, indicates that the Grizzlies expect him to be available barring a setback.

Grizzlies Facing Several Key Injuries Against Timberwolves

The timing of Jerome’s encouraging update is particularly significant because Memphis will be without several other important players against Minnesota.

Rookie Cameron Boozer has been ruled out with a right ankle sprain after suffering the injury during Thursday’s victory over Golden State.

Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. His absence removes one of the Grizzlies’ most versatile offensive weapons from the lineup.

Memphis also ruled out Jerami Grant with a left calf strain, while GG Jackson (left foot fracture) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (lumbar disc herniation) remain sidelined.

Javon Small is unavailable for personal reasons.

The injury situation creates additional pressure on the remaining healthy players, even as Memphis continues to build momentum in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies will have an opportunity to extend their unbeaten road record against a Minnesota team that is also dealing with major injuries.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been ruled out as he recovers from right knee arthroscopy. Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark are also unavailable.

Jerome’s potential return gives Memphis an opportunity to offset some of its recent losses with the return of its most productive scorer.

For a team riding a five-game winning streak, getting its leading scorer back would be another welcome development.

Memphis will face Minnesota on Saturday before traveling to Charlotte on Monday, Nov. 23.