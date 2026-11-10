Orioles Predicted to Land $100 Million All-Star in Major Offseason Move

The Baltimore Orioles could be preparing for another major free agency splash after a disappointing 2026 season, with one analyst predicting that a three-time All-Star will be their next big acquisition.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena is entering free agency following the best season of his career, and Baltimore has been identified as a potential destination for the veteran slugger.

In a November 5 free agency prediction roundup for NorthJersey.com, MLB reporter Andrew Tredinnick predicted that Arozarena would join the Orioles for the 2027 season.

The prediction comes as Arozarena is positioned to command a significant contract. NBC Sports projects a four-year, $112 million deal for the outfielder, potentially making him one of the most expensive position players available this offseason.

Baltimore has already demonstrated a willingness to spend heavily on offensive talent, signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract last winter.

Orioles Predicted to Land Randy Arozarena in Free Agency

Tredinnick believes Arozarena could provide an important offensive boost for a Baltimore team that failed to return to the postseason despite Alonso’s arrival.

“One of the main areas where the O’s were lacking last season was offense, with the exception being Pete Alonso’s lift,” Tredinnick wrote. “Arozarena’s steady production could help raise the floor.”

Baltimore finished the 2026 season with a 79-82 record, improving by just four wins from its disappointing 2025 campaign.

The Alonso signing seemed to be successful in all ways except the win column. The slugging first baseman hit 43 home runs and drove in 113 runs during his first season with the Orioles.

The rest of the offense struggled to provide consistency around him, however.

Enter Arozarena.

The 31-year-old hit .281 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases for Seattle in 2026. He also posted a career-best .865 OPS and accumulated 5.5 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.

His production would give Baltimore another established right-handed bat alongside Alonso, potentially providing additional protection for the slugger while strengthening the Orioles’ outfield.

Tredinnick’s prediction is not an indication that Baltimore has formally pursued Arozarena.

Randy Arozarena Could Command $100 Million Contract

Landing Arozarena wouldn’t be cheap.

In its 2026-27 free agent rankings, NBC Sports projected a four-year, $112 million contract for the former American League Rookie of the Year.

ESPN offered a more conservative estimate of four years and $90 million, illustrating the uncertainty surrounding his eventual asking price.

Seattle has already taken steps to protect itself if Arozarena departs.

The Mariners extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2, giving him until November 17 to accept or decline.

If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Seattle would receive draft compensation, while the acquiring team would sacrifice a draft selection.

Arozarena’s strong 2026 campaign makes accepting the one-year offer an unlikely outcome. The star outfielder is more likely to try to cash in on his career year.

Baltimore needs to consider other parts of the roster as well, including the pitching rotation. Adding Arozarena might limit the team’s ability to pursue meaningful pitching upgrades.

As the MLB offseason gets rolling, the Orioles have some major questions to answer.

Adding Arozarena would certainly be an exciting move that would give the lineup a huge boost.

Whether the Orioles decide to pursue him is a big question, but something worth monitoring as the offseason unfolds.