Last month, the Boston Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.
The Red Sox still had a strong season where they turned things around after an abysmal start.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “FINAL: Yankees 9, Red Sox 2 New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”
Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old
On October 13, the Red Sox announced that they had released a player from their system.
MLB.com wrote: “Portland Sea Dogs released 1B Hudson White.”
Looking At White
White was picked in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old After Season