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Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old After Season

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Last month, the Boston Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

The Red Sox still had a strong season where they turned things around after an abysmal start.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “FINAL: Yankees 9, Red Sox 2 New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old

GettyCraig Breslow the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On October 13, the Red Sox announced that they had released a player from their system.

MLB.com wrote: “Portland Sea Dogs released 1B Hudson White.”

Looking At White

White was picked in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old After Season

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