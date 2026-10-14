Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old After Season

Last month, the Boston Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

The Red Sox still had a strong season where they turned things around after an abysmal start.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “FINAL: Yankees 9, Red Sox 2 New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 24-Year-Old

On October 13, the Red Sox announced that they had released a player from their system.

MLB.com wrote: “Portland Sea Dogs released 1B Hudson White.”

Looking At White

White was picked in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.