Patrick Sandoval won one game for the Boston Red Sox in 2026 and was left off the team’s postseason roster. Less than two months after the Red Sox were eliminated in the American League Wild Card Series, Sandoval has landed a surprisingly high-priced free-agent contract.

The Colorado Rockies agreed Wednesday to pay the left-hander $42 million over three years, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan.

The agreement, which the club had not confirmed Wednesday night, averages $14 million annually. It came hours after Colorado landed former New York Mets lefty David Peterson for $32 million over two years. Before Peterson, Colorado had gone nearly 16 years without giving a free-agent starter a multiyear deal. The last went to Jorge De La Rosa, who was re-signing.

Now — two in one day. Less than a week earlier, the Rockies traded for Davis Martin and Luis Castillo, absorbing Castillo’s $22.75 million salary. Rockies starters posted a major league-worst 6.28 ERA in 2026.

“We’re tired of what’s gone on here the last few years. And I think that the time is now to flip the switch on where we are competitively,” Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta said after the Chicago trade, as quoted by MLB.com Rockies beat reporter Thomas Harding.

Patrick Sandoval’s Contract Tops Colorado Rockies Market Forecasts

Is $14 million a year too much? It’s well above at least two earlier forecasts. On Nov. 13, Sandoval was “not likely to command more than a one- or two-year deal,” according to MLB Trade Rumors reporter Steve Adams. Three days later, Just Baseball writer Jordan Leandre projected one year at $5 million to $10 million.

The agreement is “stunning,” given Sandoval’s recent performance and Colorado’s trouble attracting free-agent pitchers, according to MLB Trade Rumors writer Anthony Franco. Franco indicated that Colorado apparently needed that length and money to sell him on calling Coors Field home.

Other deals provide perspective. Peterson’s contract averages $16 million. The Chicago White Sox gave right-hander Dustin May $52.5 million for three years, or $17.5 million annually, after May recorded a 4.70 ERA in 2026 over 145 2/3 innings, more than double Sandoval’s workload.

“We want people who are going to be running toward the challenge,” DePodesta said in October, as quoted by MLB Trade Rumors. He was describing the free agents Colorado wants — those who embrace the demands of pitching at altitude.

Sandoval’s Comeback With the Red Sox

Sandoval, a Mission Viejo, Calif., native who turned 30 in October, was an 11th-round Houston Astros draft pick in 2015. Traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, he debuted the next year. In 2022, he posted a 2.91 ERA with 151 strikeouts over 148 2/3 innings. His career record stands at 20-52, with a 4.14 ERA and 602 strikeouts in 606 1/3 innings.

Elbow trouble struck in June 2024. The Angels non-tendered him, and Boston guaranteed him $18.25 million over two years. Sandoval, who had undergone internal brace surgery, endured rehab setbacks and missed all of 2025. He finally returned July 9, 2026, allowing one run over 4 1/3 innings against the White Sox.

“It was really good. The velocity was up. It was good to see. He was in the strike zone,” said Chad Tracy, Boston’s interim manager at the time, as quoted by MLB.com after the game.

Sandoval finished 1-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 15 games, including 13 starts. He struck out 73 and walked 32 over 70 1/3 innings. When the Red Sox faced the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series, Sandoval was left off Boston’s American League playoff roster.

His underlying numbers were mixed. His 3.77 fielding-independent ERA was well below his actual mark, but his expected ERA checked in at 4.86. His changeup still generated swings and misses 39.7% of the time, down from 44.5% in 2022.

The new agreement would run through 2029. It arrived with baseball’s labor agreement set to expire Dec. 1 and a lockout expected.