The Nationals selected Tolman in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, after undergoing Tommy John surgery during his final year at Arizona State University. The lefty did not pitch in 2022 and sustained another elbow injury, which led to a second Tommy John procedure. He returned to the mound in 2023, making nine starts in his professional debut.

On August 2, 2023, Tolman started and tossed a pair of scoreless frames before jogging out to the mound to begin the third inning. Jumping over the foul line, he tore his ACL, LCL, PCL, calf, hamstring, and meniscus, while also rupturing his peroneal nerve, which led to a paralyzed foot. Amputation was on the table, but instead he underwent three surgeries in 11 months.

He returned to the mound in 2025 and made his major league debut in 2026 with Washington. In 15 relief appearances, Tolman recorded a 2.93 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. Walks were an issue, but his return to the mound was nothing short of miraculous.

The Nationals will likely consider Tolman to be an important piece moving forward, and the Red Sox recognized him for it.

More On Tony Conigliaro

Conigliaro was a promising player for the Red Sox in the 1960’s and early 70s. He hit 160 home runs in six seasons with the Red Sox, becoming the youngest player to hit 100 home runs in the American League.

His promising career went off track after a pitch struck him in the face in 1967, fracturing his cheekbone, dislocating his jaw and severely damaging the retina in his left eye. After missing the 1968 season, he played two more seasons in Boston before declining vision caused an early retirement in 1971. He returned in 1975, but played just 21 games before he retired for good.

Conigliaro suffered a massive heart attack in 1982 and died eight years later at the age of 45. Since his death, the Red Sox have honored him each year by awarding a player who has shown resilience.

Some famous alumni of the award are Bo Jackson, Bret Saberhagen, Jon Lester, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey and Liam Hendriks, among many others. The Red Sox will continue to hand out this award for the preservation of Conigliaro’s legacy.