The Boston Red Sox seem content to spend the rest of the offseason without another big move.

After signing first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract, Craig Breslow said it would be the last major move. But should it?

Questions remain about whether this roster is built to compete. Do they need another big name, or is addition by subtraction the option?

Former Red Sox World Series champion pitcher Jake Peavy urged the Red Sox on MLB Network to improve the lineup by trading Masataka Yoshida, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran.

Why Would The Boston Red Sox Trade These Guys?

Peavy thinks that trading the aforementioned three players would help the Red Sox lineup. He believes that Boston needs to move beyond making smaller adjustments and consider trading multiple established hitters.

“When they trade [Jarren] Duran, [Masataka] Yoshida, the lineup starts to shake out, probably [Triston] Casas – this team just needs to be stirred,” Peavy said. “They’ve got to. It’s time.”

Duran has been on the trade block for years, seemingly. After having one of the worst 20-20 seasons of all time with a .627 OPS, Duran’s value might be lower than expected. This is especially considering his off-the-field issues over the years. Nonetheless, the Red Sox tendered a contract to Duran by the non-tender deadline.

As for Casas, he has dealt with injuries and hasn’t seen major playing time since 2023. However, Boston tendered him a contract as well. Casas has played in just 92 games since 2024. After finishing as a finalist for American League Rookie of the Year in 2023, Casas’ career has fallen off, and it may be time for a change of scenery.

Finally, Yoshida is a trade candidate after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox out of Japan. Since his rookie year in 2023, when he finished sixth in voting, Yoshida has struggled with injuries. Playing just 87 games last season, Yoshida slashed .274/.347/.399 with just five home runs. With the addition of Bauers, his spot on the roster is tenuous at best.

What’s Next?

Addition by subtraction may be the option here. With the outfield consisting of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, Duran is no longer needed. It appears that Bauers and first baseman Willson Contreras could alternate first base and designated hitter, making Duran, Casas and Yoshida’s starting spots disappear.

While Duran, Casas and Yoshida have had their impact throughout their time in Boston, it’s time for a change of scenery for the three, and Breslow may have some trades made in order to accomplish that.