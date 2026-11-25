The Boston Red Sox have one of the best rotations in baseball with Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett.

However, after losing Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox are still looking for a fifth starter.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the Red Sox are looking for a back-end starter, and former Chicago Cubs free agent Matthew Boyd could fit the mold.

Boyd was Chicago’s Opening Day starter before injuries limited him to just 22 starts in 2026. He posted a 3.91 ERA over 126.2 innings, striking out 96 batters.

Would Matthew Boyd Be a Good Signing for the Boston Red Sox?





The Toronto Blue Jays selected Boyd in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University. The Blue Jays traded him in 2015 as part of the David Price deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Boyd spent seven seasons with Detroit, recording an ERA just under 5.00 while struggling with injuries. He spent time with the Seattle Mariners and went back to Detroit for a season before signing with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.

With Cleveland, Boyd recorded a 2.72 ERA in eight starts while anchoring their playoff rotation in a big run. He turned that postseason performance into a free-agent deal with the Cubs. In 2025, he was an All-Star, recording a 3.21 ERA in 179.2 innings. Now, he hits free agency again ahead of his age-36 season.

McCaffrey lists Boyd as one of three intriguing options as a back-end starter for Boston, noting that his market value is around $13 million.

While he had a solid year as far as his counting stats go, his advanced stats showed that regression is possible in 2027.

Boyd had a 4.66 xERA according to Baseball Savant, mainly due to his lack of strikeouts and not keeping the ball on the ground enough.

How Would Boyd Fit on the Roster?

The Red Sox don’t necessarily have to sign a fifth starter with an abundance of internal options. Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck are options to be in the back end of the rotation.

While Crawford and Houck have dealt with injuries these past couple of seasons, Bello has been healthy. He was horrible in the first half with a 6.06 ERA, but calmed down to a 2.12 second-half ERA.

Bello would likely be the frontrunner for the fifth starter spot if the Red Sox don’t add. If the Red Sox decide to make an external addition in Boyd, they will have five lefties in the rotation.

So, while a nice thought, Boyd would weaken the rotation, if anything. Boston needs a righty to balance out the rotation with four lefties already penciled in.

If the Red Sox do indeed sign Boyd, right-handed hitters may feast on Boston.