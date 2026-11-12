Boston Red Sox ‘Surprise Pursuers’ for Veteran Backstop

After acquiring All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman at the Trade Deadline, you’d think the Boston Red Sox wouldn’t be in the market for a starting-caliber backstop.

Think again.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boston is a “surprising pursuer” of free agent catcher Ryan Jeffers.

“The Red Sox are a surprise pursuer of star free agent catcher Ryan Jeffers since they just traded for star catcher Adley Rutschman,” Heyman wrote.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan called signing Jeffers the “perfect transaction” for Boston.

But why is this gaining traction?

Why Would the Boston Red Sox Sign Jeffers?

The Minnesota Twins drafted Jeffers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He debuted in 2020 and played seven seasons in Minnesota.

However, injuries have been prevalent in his career, as Jeffers has appeared in just 607 games. In 2026, Jeffers slashed .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs in 92 games. The backstop was subject to trade rumors throughout the first half, but Minnesota held onto him.

He will now enter free agency for the first time and should have a robust market. So, is Jeffers worth signing for Boston? Likely not.

Minnesota tendered a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to Jeffers. However, he declined that offer and will look for a multi-year deal.

Because of this, Boston would lose a draft pick if they sign the veteran backstop. With Rutschman and Connor Wong already on the team, the Red Sox shouldn’t be this desperate.

While Jeffers would bring power to a team that badly needs it, it’s not worth giving up a draft pick. The only possible way it would make sense is if they signed him to be their designated hitter. Even if that is the reason they’re interested, there are better, cheaper options.

What’s Next?

There’s no point in signing Jeffers when Boston gave up so much to acquire Rutschman. While the three-time All-Star slashed just .222/.278/.410 in 32 games with Boston and is a free agent after the 2027 season, Boston should not be looking for a replacement so soon.

In 77 games during the 2026 season, Wong slashed .233/.308/.348 with four home runs. While these aren’t horrible numbers for a backup catcher, the position could likely use an upgrade.

Wong is a free agent through the 2028 season. However, if Craig Breslow is interested in upgrading his backup catcher, there are much cheaper options available. Gary Sánchez, Austin Hedges and Kyle Higashioka would make more sense if this were the case.

These three names are all backups at this stage of their careers, and wouldn’t command nearly as much as Jeffers. If the team is looking for an upgrade on the defensive side, Hedges is likely the guy. If Boston is looking for an upgrade on the offensive side, Sánchez would be the move.

Either way, Boston should not overpay while losing a draft pick for Jeffers at this time.