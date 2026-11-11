Several Red Sox Prospects on Roster Bubble Including ‘Massive Human’

After trading away a boatload of prospects at the Trade Deadline, the Boston Red Sox still have some roster decisions to make.

While the Rule 5 Draft in December is highly unlikely to happen as scheduled due to the impending lockout, and may not happen at all when the new CBA is agreed to, the Red Sox may have to make some hard choices about which prospects to protect.

According to MassLive’s Christopher Smith, those on the bubble include some top-30 organizational prospects: Mikey Romero, Blake Wehunt, Brooks Brannon, Hayden Mullins, Johanfran Garcia, Braiden Ward, Angel Bastardo and Yordanny Monegro.

Teams have until Nov. 17 to add eligible players to the 40-man roster.

Who Should the Boston Red Sox Keep?





Of this long list of prospects, Smith made the case for keeping Wehunt, who has been described as a “massive human”.

Built more like a small forward or tight end than your average MLB pitcher, Wehunt is 6-foot-7, 250 pounds. The Red Sox selected Wehunt in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Kennesaw State. Wehunt is currently Boston’s No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Turning 26 just a couple of days ago, he had a breakout season in 2026. After a 5.68 ERA in 2025, Wehunt posted a 3.50 ERA over 23 starts.

Wehunt has reached 98 mph with his fastball and has a deep pitch mix, including a sinker he added in 2026.

“With Blake, just a massive human is a good place to start,” Breslow said. “And still some projection left and velo that’s been climbing year over year. Not quite as dominant at Triple-A as he was in Double-A, but I think that’s pretty natural.”

Wehunt projects as a back-end of the rotation starter or middle reliever.