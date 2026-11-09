Boston Red Sox Abruptly Release 3-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a very important offseason.

After being embarrassed by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, the Red Sox should be aggressively looking to improve their roster.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Red Sox have parted ways with one of their veteran minor league pitchers.

Boston Red Sox Release 3-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Red Sox have moved on from one of their depth pitchers, as they have released Kyle Keller.

“RHP Kyle Keller elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Keller hitting the free agent market comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Red Sox’s minor league system. He did not appear in a major league game for Boston this campaign.

Keller spent this season with Triple-A Worcester. In 23 games with the Triple-A club in 2026, he posted a 3-3 record, a 4.02 ERA, and 39 strikeouts.

Looking at Keller’s MLB Experience

While Keller did not make an appearance for Boston this season, he has some MLB experience.

In 44 career MLB games over three seasons split between the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, and Pittsburgh Pirates, Keller has a 1-1 record, a 5.83 ERA, and 48 strikeouts.

Keller last pitched at the MLB level during the 2021 season with the Pirates. Before the 2026 campaign, he spent the previous four seasons pitching in Japan.

It will now be interesting to see where Keller ends up signing next after being released by the Red Sox.