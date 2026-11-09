Red Sox Named Trade Fit for Two-Time Dodgers All-Star

Following a second straight Wild Card Series defeat, the Red Sox are looking for some offseason upgrades.

That means a few aggressive moves might be in order for Craig Breslow, Boston’s chief baseball officer.

One team that makes sense as a Red Sox trading partner are the Dodgers. A star-studded, but expensive, Los Angeles club may be looking to shed salary this winter.

Red Sox Make Sense For Teoscar Hernandez

If there’s any club that should be on the hunt for hitters, it’s the Red Sox. Boston only averaged 4.21 runs per game last season, eighth-worst in baseball.

Getting a boost in the power department makes sense for the Sox. They only recorded 163 home runs last season, fifth-fewest in the majors.

Teoscar Hernandez isn’t an elite slugger, but he’s a capable bat with a track record of success. Over 11 seasons in the big leagues, he’s notched 233 home runs, 725 RBIs and a .261 batting average.

Hernandez has a track record of playoff success, having won two championships with the Dodgers. He’s hit nine postseason home runs with Los Angeles.

Through 125 games, Hernandez put up 16 homers, 64 RBIs and a .267/.334/.759 slash line last season.

According to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox should consider making a potential move for the veteran this offseason.

There’s a spot in Boston’s lineup for Hernandez, who would likely spend most of his time at designated hitter. In addition, he provides another option at corner outfield.

That’s especially true if the Red Sox deal Jarren Duran, a name frequently mentioned in trade rumors.

Will The Dodgers Trade Hernandez This Offseason?

Los Angeles’ quest for a three-peat came up short, suffering a four-game NLCS sweep to the eventual champion Brewers.

Still, the Dodgers remain one of the favorites to take home a title in 2027. This front office isn’t afraid to make a splash, but they’re also on the hook for over $346 million in projected payroll.

The Dodgers also possesses one of baseball’s best farm systems, so there’s room to improve internally. Clearing a roster spot in the outfield makes sense with top prospect Josue De Paula capable of filling in at the position.

Hernandez is set to make $22.2 million next season, with eight million deferred. His contract also has a team option for 2028.

That’s a decent amount of money committed to a 34-year-old coming off of a mediocre season. It’s fair to wonder if the Dodgers could spend that cash better elsewhere.