He Never Played For Red Sox After Trade — But Now Is Attempting MLB Comeback

Three years ago, the Boston Red Sox traded for an infielder — a second-generation MLB player and World Series champion.

That was Adalberto Mondesi, but the post-script to the trade had a disappointing ending. He never played a single game for the Red Sox.

In fact, Mondesi had seemingly stepped away from baseball in the meantime, but apparently that’s no longer the case.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mondesi is attempting a comeback. He wants to get back to MLB.

Adalberto Mondesi Comeback

Mondesi’s downfall started when he tore his ACL and needed surgery in May 2022 while still with the Royals.

They traded him to Boston for Josh Taylor in January 2023. Mondesi never suited up for the Red Sox, though. He didn’t even play in the minor leagues in Boston’s organization.

His Baseball Reference page shows a guy who played in 2022 and then not since until this winter in the Dominican Republic.

The Kansas City Star explained it like this:

After having surgery to repair a torn ACL in May 2022, Mondesí was traded to the Red Sox the following year. However, Mondesí never played for Boston because of the knee injury and local media called his absence “the greatest mystery facing the Red Sox.”

“Mondesi is attempting a comeback,” The Kansas City Star adds.

It’s surely a long journey back, but it’s cool that Mondesi is trying.

“First of all, thanks be to God, because it has been a long rehabilitation process,” Mondesi said in a story on the Águilas Cibaeñas website, the team for whom he’s now playing. “I now feel 100%.”

Mondesi also had this to say about returning to MLB: “I’m focused on playing hard, feeling good, and whatever God wills,” according to The Kansas City Star’s relaying of the Dominican team’s website.

Adalberto Mondesi Career

The son of Raul Mondesi, Adalberto was a high-profile Royals prospect who was expected to bring power and speed to the shortstop position.

He actually debuted in the postseason in 2015, not having played in MLB before that.

Mondesi then played 358 regular season games over seven years. He batted .244 with a .687 OPS. Mondesi hit 20 home runs and stole 133 bases.

It was a bumpy road with injuries and struggles, and Mondesi eventually turned away from baseball. Now he’s back on the diamond.