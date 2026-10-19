Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands $100 Million All-Star Slugger

When the Boston Red Sox kicked off their 2026 campaign, it looked as though they were approaching a catastrophic season.

Putting the many, many doubts to rest, they surprised all of baseball by making an appearance in the Wild Card Series.

They couldn’t advance, but considering how their year started, reaching the postseason was nothing short of a miracle.

Now, they’re caught up in offseason trade rumors, with the latest pitch acquiring a $100 million slugger from the Atlanta Braves.

Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.

Christopher Kline of FanSided unveiled his latest Red Sox proposals, which included Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr.

“The Red Sox need to alleviate their outfield logjam at some point,” he noted. “What if the solution is to trade for another outfielder in Ronald Acuña Jr., whose future is under the microscope after a no-show in Atlanta’s NLDS loss to L.A.? Acuña’s health is a major question mark at this point, but when right, he’s still one of the most explosive talents in baseball.

But as Kline pointed out, such a move would come with risk.

“Acuña has two more seasons under contract at a $17 million annual bargain, if he can stay on the field,” he added. “The Red Sox need to move the needle. Acuña comes with substantial downside risk; beyond the injuries, folks love to question his seriousness and competitiveness, despite a fiery personality.”

By the end of his 2026 campaign, the 28-year-old outfielder was slashing .255/.345/.451 with a .796 OPS and 20 homers through 107 games.

This was a significant drop when compared to his 2025 stat sheet.

That year, he slashed .290/.417/.518 with a glowing .935 OPS and 21 home runs through 95 games.

Acuña’s downward spiral raises concerns, rightfully so.

However, Boston was poised for a brutal season this year and managed to switch paths. What’s stopping Acuña from doing the same?

Who Would the Red Sox Need To Give Up?

If Kline’s proposal comes to fruition, Boston would ship out right fielder Wilyer Abreu, left fielder Jarren Duran and right-hander John Holobetz.

Duran, in particular, has been swirling in rumors as it is.

During his latest season, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with a .627 OPS and 20 homers through 151 games.

He posted 15 doubles, five triples and 69 RBIs.

Duran aside, shipping out Abreu and Holobetz to form a trio would be a significant move.

The risks are obvious, but perhaps the Red Sox will make waves.