MLB World Reacts To Boston Red Sox Signing 7-Year Player

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile regular season where they were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series (in two games).

Red Sox Sign 7-Year MLB Player

On Friday, news came out that the Red Sox are signing Jake Bauers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

Bauers is coming off the best year of his career where he helped the Milwaukee Brewers win the 2026 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Passan added: “The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.”

Ari Alexander: “A lot of Red Sox conversations I had with people at GM Meetings centered around them having to clear space to make moves. With their signing of Jake Bauers, they are making moves before clearing space. They still have work to do to have a non-redundant roster, but the path to getting off of Duran – maybe even Yoshida and Story is not a particularly easy one. Doable, but not easy.”

Chris Cotillo: “Red Sox plan for Jake Bauers is to mostly be the designated hitter while cycling in at first base to get Willson Contreras off his feet more, sources say. The Red Sox want Contreras healthy for 162 and that helps to that end.”

Tyler Milliken: “Big perk of Jake Bauers? Should be a lot easier to keep Willson Contreras healthy in 2027 with the use of that DH spot. Not the greatest defense in the world over there, but good enough.”

@BOSSportsGordo: “One thing I never understood was why people thought the Sox bat addition needed to be a LHH. Assuming they trade Duran, their only LHH for 2027 were Roman and Wilyer. Add Jake Bauers to the mix. A LHH, but with good splits. .863 OPS vs RHH, .901 OPS vs LHH.”

Max Mannis: “$58M seems like a LOT for Jake Bauers but he also fully has the vibes of someone who will drive Yankees fans insane for the next few years so I’m not looking forward to that”