Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign 3x All-Star in $104 Million Deal

The Boston Red Sox enter the offseason with clear questions about how to strengthen their lineup. After consecutive Wild Card exits to the New York Yankees, the organization is looking to boost offensive production and build a roster capable of a deeper postseason run.

Adding a right-handed bat could be an important part of that process. Boston has several established outfielders, including Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran. However, the crowded position group could lead to changes as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow evaluates the available options.

A potential MLB lockout in early December could force teams to act quickly. Boston must weigh available talent against its roster and long-term payroll commitments.

Randy Arozarena Emerges as a Potential Red Sox Target

The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential landing spot for Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena in free agency. According to “The Athletic,” Jem McCaffrey identified the three-time All-Star as a possible fit after agent Scott Boras described his communication with Boston as “heavy.”

Boras made the comments to reporters at the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas but did not confirm whether the Red Sox had negotiated with Arozarena.

“I’ll let them decide (on what’s) aggressive,” Boras said. “All I know, the communication has been heavy, and there’s a real understanding from ownership on down that they want to advance.”

The agent also highlighted Boston’s desire to get past the Yankees after consecutive Wild Card defeats. He said the organization wanted to improve its roster and make progress toward that goal.

Arozarena’s 2026 season makes him an attractive option: the Mariners outfielder hit .865 OPS with 26 homers and 26 steals in 154 games. His 5.7 bWAR ranked among the AL’s top 10 position players, just behind Boston’s Wilyer Abreu (5.9), the Red Sox leader.

Boras praised Arozarena’s consistency and offensive value, describing him as a player who has consistently delivered power and speed.

He also pointed to the outfielder’s .380 on-base percentage in 2026 as an important part of his appeal.

However, signing Arozarena would cost a draft pick. Seattle extended a qualifying offer to him, meaning Boston would have to surrender a pick to complete a deal.

That requirement has not stopped the Red Sox before, as they forfeited draft picks while signing Alex Bregman and Ranger Suarez in the previous two offseasons.

Red Sox Face Outfield Decisions and Contract Questions

A potential move for Arozarena would require Boston to address its crowded outfield.

Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran are already in the mix, leaving little room for another regular outfielder.

A trade involving Duran could create an opening. “The Athletic” noted that Arozarena could split time between left field and designated hitter with Anthony if Boston makes changes to its current group.

ESPN analyst Paul Hembekides also predicted that Arozarena would join the Red Sox on a four-year, $104 million contract.

He suggested that Duran could be traded to make room for the Mariners star.

However, “Sports Illustrated” highlighted concerns about Arozarena’s defensive limitations and the potential long-term cost.

The publication also questioned whether Boston should commit significant money to a player whose position could create further roster decisions.

“The Athletic” projects Arozarena to receive a four-year, $108 million contract. That estimate would make him a substantial investment for the Red Sox.

For now, Boston’s interest remains a potential fit rather than a confirmed pursuit.

Boras has acknowledged heavy communication with the organization, but he has not disclosed an offer or specific negotiations involving Arozarena.