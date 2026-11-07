Boston Red Sox Abruptly Release 9-Year MLB Veteran Catcher

The Boston Red Sox had a solid regular season in 2026, finishing with an 87-75 record.

Yet, the postseason was a different story for Boston. This is because they were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series and outscored 18-2 during it.

With how this postseason went for the Red Sox, they should be busy this offseason. Due to this, they are a team that fans should be watching closely.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Red Sox have parted ways with a veteran catcher.

Boston Red Sox Release Veteran Catcher

The Red Sox have officially moved on from one of their depth catchers.

This is because catcher Tomas Nido has become a free agent with the offseason now here.

“C Tomas Nido elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Nido becoming a free agent comes after he finished the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester. In 10 games for the Triple-A club, he had zero home runs, two RBI, and a .158 batting average.

Nido also played in 43 games with Triple-A Toledo before signing his minor league deal with the Red Sox. During them, he had three home runs, 10 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

Looking at Nido

Nido did not make an MLB appearance for the Red Sox this season. While this is the case, he has spent multiple seasons at the major league level.

In 333 career MLB games over nine seasons split between the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers, Nido has posted 17 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .215 batting average. Overall, the 6-foot catcher has a decent amount of MLB experience.

Teams looking for more catching depth could consider signing Nido to a minor league contract. It will be intriguing to see where the veteran catcher ends up next after finishing this campaign in the Red Sox’s minor league system.