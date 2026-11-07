Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign $92M Star Pitcher in Big Offseason Move

The Boston Red Sox are an interesting team to watch during this offseason.

After being completely dominated by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, the Red Sox should look to bolster their roster this offseason. They simply need more talent if they hope to be legitimate threats next season.

The Red Sox have multiple areas on their roster that need improvement. This includes their starting rotation, as star pitcher Sonny Gray recently elected free agency.

Due to this, Boston is now being predicted to sign one of baseball’s top free agents with the offseason getting started.

Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign Star Pitcher

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Nicholas Selbe predicted that the Red Sox will sign star free agent pitcher Freddy Peralta to a four-year, $92 million contract this offseason.

“After finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting during his final season with the Brewers in 2025, Peralta had a Jekyll-and-Hyde year to preface free agency, flourishing in Tampa after a deadline trade ended a discouraging stint with the Mets,” SI’s Will Laws wrote. “Nick’s prediction: Red Sox (four years, $92 million).”

It makes sense that the Red Sox are being predicted to land Peralta. They need pitching help, and Peralta would give them that. He would have the potential to be a very strong addition to the front half of their rotation as they aim to be true contenders next season.

With this, it would not be too shocking if Boston were in the mix for Peralta this offseason. A four-year deal would come with some risk, but it could age wonderfully if Peralta pitches at his best during it.

Looking at Peralta

Peralta had a 10-11 record, a 4.42 ERA, and 156 strikeouts in 32 games this season split between the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. However, he improved after joining the Rays.

In 10 regular season starts for the Rays, he had a 5-2 record, a 3.25 ERA, and 43 strikeouts. He also had a 2-1 record and a 2.95 ERA in five playoff appearances for Tampa Bay this fall. He also allowed one run or fewer in 10 consecutive appearances (regular season and postseason) from August 26 to October 19.

Peralta was also fantastic in 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 33 games with Milwaukee that campaign, the two-time All-Star had a 17-6 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts. With numbers like these, it would make sense if Boston worked hard to sign him.

It will be intriguing to see if the Red Sox land Peralta this offseason. The fit looks strong on paper, given their pitching needs. Thus, the Red Sox could be a team to watch in the sweepstakes.