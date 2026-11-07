Beloved Boston Red Sox Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

The Boston Red Sox are always among the most high-profile teams in sports.

They have been able to win four World Series titles since the 2004 season.

Beloved Red Sox Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, former Red Sox World Series Champion Mike Lowell made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Didn’t know 28 years ago what the future would look like. So glad it’s been such a great ride @lowell28b. Happy Anniversary. Love you always!!”

Looking At The Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@sluedeke88: “Congrats Mike! So happy for both of you!”

@richedelstein: “That’s awesome! Happy anniversary 🎂🎉. My dad sends his best wishes as well 👨🏼‍⚕️🩺”

@msmichellemg: “Happy anniversary!!! Cheers to many more!!”

@ben_butensky: “Mike Lowell is my GOAT”

@livelarge277: “Happy Anniversary.”

Miami Stadium: “❤️❤️”

Looking At Lowell

Lowell was picked in the 20th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the New York Yankees before a seven-year run with the Florida Marlins.

With Florida, Lowell made three straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game (2002-04).

They also won the 2003 World Series title.

Following his incredible run in Florida, Lowell played the final five years of his career in Boston.

He made the final All-Star Game of his career in 2007 (and the Red Sox won the World Series that year).