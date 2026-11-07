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Beloved Boston Red Sox Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

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BOSTON - JULY 22: Mike Lowell #25 of the Boston Red Sox runs to first against the Chicago White Sox on July 22, 2007 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox won 8-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are always among the most high-profile teams in sports.

They have been able to win four World Series titles since the 2004 season.

Beloved Red Sox Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyMike Lowell waves to fans during the Boston Red Sox World Series victory celebration on October 30, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts

On Saturday, former Red Sox World Series Champion Mike Lowell made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Didn’t know 28 years ago what the future would look like. So glad it’s been such a great ride @lowell28b. Happy Anniversary. Love you always!!”

Looking At The Comments On His Post

GettyMike Lowell #25 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees on April 22, 2007 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@sluedeke88: “Congrats Mike! So happy for both of you!”

@richedelstein: “That’s awesome! Happy anniversary 🎂🎉. My dad sends his best wishes as well 👨🏼‍⚕️🩺”

GettyOutfielder Mike Lowell #25 of the Boston Red Sox follows through on a home run against the New York Yankees March 3, 2009 at City of Palms Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

@msmichellemg: “Happy anniversary!!! Cheers to many more!!”

@ben_butensky: “Mike Lowell is my GOAT”

GettyAmerican League All-Star Victor Martinez #41 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with teammate Mike Lowell #25 of the Boston Red Sox after hitting a two-run home run against the National League during the eighth inning of the 78th Major League Baseball All-Star Game at AT&T Park on July 10, 2007 in San Francisco, California.

@livelarge277: “Happy Anniversary.”

Miami Stadium: “❤️❤️”

Looking At Lowell

GettyMike Lowell, former Red Sox third baseman, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Seattle Mariners on July 23, 2011 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Lowell was picked in the 20th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the New York Yankees before a seven-year run with the Florida Marlins.

With Florida, Lowell made three straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game (2002-04).

They also won the 2003 World Series title.

GettyMike Lowell #19 of the Florida Marlins at bat against the Chicago Cubs on June 15, 2005 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. 

Following his incredible run in Florida, Lowell played the final five years of his career in Boston.

He made the final All-Star Game of his career in 2007 (and the Red Sox won the World Series that year).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved Boston Red Sox Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

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