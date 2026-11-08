31-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves Boston Red Sox Organization

The Boston Red Sox had an up-and-down 2026 season that still saw them get into the MLB playoffs.

Ultimately, they lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “FINAL: Yankees 9, Red Sox 2 New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

31-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves Boston Red Sox

This week, a member of the Red Sox organization became a free agent.

Jason Delay will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Jason Delay elected free agency.”

Delay did not appear in an MLB game for the Red Sox.

He had signed with the franchise before the season.

MLB.com wrote (on October 27, 2025): “Boston Red Sox signed free agent C Jason Delay to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Delay

Delay was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three years of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2023, the 31-year-old appeared in a career-high 70 games.

It will be interesting to see where Delay lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Teams are always in need of catching depth.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Chris Sale was on the roster.