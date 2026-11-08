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31-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves Boston Red Sox Organization

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FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Jason Delay #61 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had an up-and-down 2026 season that still saw them get into the MLB playoffs.

Ultimately, they lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “FINAL: Yankees 9, Red Sox 2 New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

31-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves Boston Red Sox

GettyJason Delay #61 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.

This week, a member of the Red Sox organization became a free agent.

Jason Delay will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Jason Delay elected free agency.”

Delay did not appear in an MLB game for the Red Sox.

GettyJason Delay #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates catches a force out against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning at loanDepot park on July 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

He had signed with the franchise before the season.

MLB.com wrote (on October 27, 2025): “Boston Red Sox signed free agent C Jason Delay to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Delay

GettyAroldis Chapman #45 and Jason Delay #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 at Great American Ball Park on June 26, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Delay was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three years of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2023, the 31-year-old appeared in a career-high 70 games.

GettyDavid Bednar #51 and Jason Delay #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 03, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

It will be interesting to see where Delay lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Teams are always in need of catching depth.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyManager of the Boston Red Sox Chad Tracy looks on between innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Chris Sale was on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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31-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves Boston Red Sox Organization

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