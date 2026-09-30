Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed star designated hitter Roman Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Anthony went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being pulled.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

The Yankees won Game 1 of the Wild Card Series 9-0.

The Red Sox announced official news on Anthony ahead of Wild Card Game 2 on Wednesday. Game 2 will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Boston Red Sox Announce Official Roman Anthony News Amid Yankees Series

From ESPN’s Jeff Passan on X: Boston outfielder Roman Anthony has damage to muscles in his wrist that is different than the finger injury he previously suffered, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said. Boston is looking to replace him on the roster, and Jahmai Jones will take Anthony’s spot atop the lineup tonight.

Looking at Roman Anthony

Anthony hit .229/.353/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games this year before landing on the IL with a right wrist sprain and a partial tear of a tendon connected to his ring finger.

The Red Sox activated Anthony from the IL on Aug. 30. He slashed .262/.321/.476 with four home runs and 10 RBI over 25 games after returning from the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

He played for Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Anthony went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI in the tournament.

Lineups for Wild Card Series Game 2

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.