Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Trade Plans Very Clear With Latest Move

The Boston Red Sox still haven’t traded Jarren Duran.

It’s more clear than ever what they plan to do with their talented but inconsistent outfielder, though.

Boston fired an early salvo in free agency on Friday. Now it feels like only a matter of time until Duran is finally sent away from the Red Sox.

Red Sox Latest Move Impacts Jarren Duran

On Friday, the Red Sox signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract.

Bauers was the NLCS MVP and subsequently a World Series champion with the Milwaukee Brewers. He actually caught the last out of the World Series at first base.

With the Red Sox, though, Bauers’ chances to play first base will be limited. That’s where Willson Contreras plays.

Boston plans to play Bauers at designated hitter, it appears, and that’s where things become more clear than ever with Duran.

The Red Sox don’t have room for Duran in a healthy outfield next season. It’ll be Roman Anthony in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Wilyer Abreu in right.

Duran could’ve been the DH in that arrangement with no other hitter signings. But now with Bauers and Contreras both having to play most days, Duran would have no place to go.

Duran and Bauers also both bat lefty, so it’s not like Duran could be kept around as a platoon bat for that spot.

The Red Sox haven’t made any public statements on Duran’s trade status, but they didn’t have to. Signing Bauers says it all.

Jarren Duran Trade Difference

It was already reported earlier this offseason that there’s a difference in how the Red Sox are approaching the prospect of a Duran trade.

While Duran has been on the block before, Boston has generally sought a high price for Duran on the trade market.

Now, it sounds like the Red Sox are willing to take what they can get. It’s certainly no secret to anyone that Duran is being traded. It’s just a matter of when, for how much and to whom — all questions that appear set to be answered this offseason.