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Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Trade Plans Very Clear With Latest Move

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Jarren Duran Boston Red Sox
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Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow praised outfielder Jarren Duran despite trade rumors hanging over them.

The Boston Red Sox still haven’t traded Jarren Duran.

It’s more clear than ever what they plan to do with their talented but inconsistent outfielder, though.

Boston fired an early salvo in free agency on Friday. Now it feels like only a matter of time until Duran is finally sent away from the Red Sox.

Red Sox Latest Move Impacts Jarren Duran

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two run Home Run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Red Sox signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract.

Bauers was the NLCS MVP and subsequently a World Series champion with the Milwaukee Brewers. He actually caught the last out of the World Series at first base.

With the Red Sox, though, Bauers’ chances to play first base will be limited. That’s where Willson Contreras plays.

Boston plans to play Bauers at designated hitter, it appears, and that’s where things become more clear than ever with Duran.

The Red Sox don’t have room for Duran in a healthy outfield next season. It’ll be Roman Anthony in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Wilyer Abreu in right.

Duran could’ve been the DH in that arrangement with no other hitter signings. But now with Bauers and Contreras both having to play most days, Duran would have no place to go.

Duran and Bauers also both bat lefty, so it’s not like Duran could be kept around as a platoon bat for that spot.

The Red Sox haven’t made any public statements on Duran’s trade status, but they didn’t have to. Signing Bauers says it all.

Jarren Duran Trade Difference

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 18: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after scoring a run during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was already reported earlier this offseason that there’s a difference in how the Red Sox are approaching the prospect of a Duran trade.

While Duran has been on the block before, Boston has generally sought a high price for Duran on the trade market.

Now, it sounds like the Red Sox are willing to take what they can get. It’s certainly no secret to anyone that Duran is being traded. It’s just a matter of when, for how much and to whom — all questions that appear set to be answered this offseason.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Trade Plans Very Clear With Latest Move

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