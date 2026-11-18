ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs last played on September 30 when they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series
They lost the final game by a score of 4-1 (in California).
World Series Champion Still A Free Agent
With their season over, it’s worth noting that a recently released pitcher is still available to sign with any team in the MLB.
The Cubs released Kyle Wright during the middle of the year.
MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Kyle Wright.”
Wright did not appear in a game for the Cubs’ organization.
He had been in a Minor League deal.
MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Iowa Cubs transferred RHP Kyle Wright from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.”
Looking At Wright’s MLB Career
Wright was the 5th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.
He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves.
His most recent season at the MLB level was in 2023.
Wright had his best year in 2022 when he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts.
He also won the World Series with the Braves during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.
The Braves have been unable to return to the World Series since that year.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Chicago Cubs last played on September 30 when they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card SeriesThey lost the final game by a score of 4-1 (in California).World Series Champion Still A Free AgentWith their season over, it’s worth noting that a recently released pitcher is still available to sign […]
World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Chicago Cubs Release