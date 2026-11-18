The Chicago Cubs last played on September 30 when they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1 (in California).

World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a recently released pitcher is still available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The Cubs released Kyle Wright during the middle of the year.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Kyle Wright.”

Wright did not appear in a game for the Cubs’ organization.

He had been in a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Iowa Cubs transferred RHP Kyle Wright from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Wright’s MLB Career

Wright was the 5th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves.

His most recent season at the MLB level was in 2023.

Wright had his best year in 2022 when he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts.

He also won the World Series with the Braves during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

The Braves have been unable to return to the World Series since that year.