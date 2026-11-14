Chicago Cubs Will Pay Current Player Until He Is 47-Years-Old

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a season where they got into the MLB playoffs.

That said, they lost to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Chicago Cubs Will Pay Current Player Until He Is 47

Alex Bregman is coming off his first year with the franchise.

He had signed with the Cubs over the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 10): “Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN. One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter.”

The 32-year-old finished the year batting .265 with 161 hits, 28 home runs, 93 RBIs, 92 runs and three stolen bases in 155 games.

It’s also worth noting that the Cubs’ deferred payments to Bregman will go from 2034-41 (h/t Spotrac).

At 47, he will be paid $8.75 million.

Looking At Bregman’s Career

Bregman was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

In that span, Bregman won two World Series titles.

Bregman then played one season for the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Cubs.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and won two Gold Glove Awards).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now