The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki turned out to be a great pairing. It’s just not clear whether they’ll spend any more time together.

Nov. 17 marked a key day in the relationship between the Cubs and Suzuki, because it’s qualifying offer decision day.

Suzuki had previously been extended the qualifying offer by the Cubs. If accepted, it would pay him $23.15 million to play for Chicago in the 2027 MLB season.

If declined by Suzuki, the Cubs get compensation if he signs anywhere else in free agency.

On Tuesday, Suzuki made his initial choice.

Seiya Suzuki Contract Decision

Suzuki has chosen to decline the qualifying offer, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

It wasn’t a particular surprise. Suzuki believes he can get a multi-year deal on the open market, potentially for close to that $20 million per year kind of range.

Suzuki could’ve decided to return to the Cubs for that $23.15 million figure, but there’s no guarantee that next offseason he would be as sought-after as he will be this offseason.

It’s best for Suzuki to try and cash in while he can, and that appears to be what he’s doing.

He’s not the only player to decline the qualifying offer on Tuesday afternoon in the NL Central. Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe did the same thing.

As expected, Brandon Lowe will decline the $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Pirates, sources confirm to https://t.co/RA5WrbJUwA. If Lowe were to sign elsewhere for $50 million or more, Pittsburgh would now receive a Draft pick between the first round and Competitive… https://t.co/e0ClyIDwS2 — Aiden Stepansky (@AidenStepansky) November 17, 2026

Seiya Suzuki Landing Spot

One team has been rumored more than any other as the club that can land Suzuki in free agency: the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto had great success with Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto in 2026 and could use the right-handed bat and outfield presence that Suzuki brings.

The Blue Jays have also shown themselves willing to pay up in recent years. They haven’t landed all the players they’ve pursued — including losing out to the Dodgers on both Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker — but that won’t stop Toronto from really going after the guys they want.

Suzuki will have other suitors, although the Dodgers aren’t likely among that group. If Suzuki does indeed end up somewhere other than Chicago this offseason, don’t be surprised if it’s Toronto.