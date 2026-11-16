Cubs Projected to Land Star Pitcher in $130 Million Deal

There is no secret that the Chicago Cubs are targeting star pitchers in free agency. After all, the North Siders recently watched a large chunk of their starters become free agents. This list includes Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Kevin Gausman. As a result, the team’s top exec, Jed Hoyer, will have to revamp his rotation in the offseason.

While the Cubs have plenty of options, Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer is projecting Chicago will sign Freddy Peralta to a huge contract. As the reporter points out, there are some fairly obvious ties between the two sides. “From his eight years with the Milwaukee Brewers, Peralta has ample experience in the NL Central,” writes Rymer. “More to the point, he has a connection to Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who managed Milwaukee from 2015 to 2023.”

According to Rymer, Chicago is predicted to give Peralta a six-year, $130 million deal soon. If so, it would be significantly higher than what The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently projected regarding the pitcher. Britton recently claimed that the former Tampa Bay Rays star would receive a three-year, $84 million contract in free agency. The reporter, however, named the Chicago Cubs as a top fit for the ace.

Nevertheless, Britton’s colleague, Jim Bowden, also predicted Peralta to land a deal north of $100 million. The former MLB exec believes the veteran will get a five-year, $140 million offer this winter. Bowden specifically pointed to previous contracts involving Jesus Luzardo and Tyler Glasnow as comps for Peralta. Both starting pitchers earned five-year deals in the neighborhood of $135 million.

Chicago Cubs Would Not Have to Give up Draft Pick to Sign Freddy Peralta

While the Chicago Cubs could target several different starting pitchers, Peralta’s situation is likely attractive to the team. Not only does the ace have a connection to Counsell, but Hoyer would not have to forfeit a top draft pick to sign the star. Because he was traded from the New York Mets to the Rays midseason, he was ineligible to receive a qualifying offer from Tampa.

Teams that extend a qualifying offer to their pending free agents receive draft compensation if they sign elsewhere. This is particularly noteworthy. After all, it was recently revealed that the San Francisco Giants, another team eyeing pitchers, are expected to avoid signing free agents tied to qualifying offers.

The Chicago Cubs, however, could be leery of Peralta’s polarizing 2026 campaign. He posted a disappointing 4.99 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with New York this past season. Nevertheless, the ace essentially earned himself a lot of money by turning things around with the Rays. The veteran righty had a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular-season starts after the trade. He also recorded a 2.95 ERA in five postseason appearances.

Chicago Unlikely to Target Skubal

Ultimately, Counsell’s input on Peralta will likely help determine whether or not the Chicago Cubs splash the cash on the star. There, however, seems to be just too many connections between the two sides. Many MLB insiders have already linked the former Brewers star to Chicago. The Cubs are also already seemingly out of the race for superstar starter Tarik Skubal. It was recently revealed that while Chicago needs pitchers, Hoyer is not expected to enter a bidding war for the Cy Young winner.