Pete Crow-Armstrong Breaks Silence on Shohei Ohtani After Huge Honor

Pete Crow-Armstrong reached the top of Major League Baseball after a standout 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs. The 24-year-old center fielder delivered an impressive combination of power, speed, and defense, establishing himself as one of the National League’s most productive players.

His campaign also placed him in a major awards conversation alongside Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. The two players finished among the leading candidates for the National League Most Valuable Player Award, with Ohtani looking to extend his recent dominance in the voting.

Crow-Armstrong’s performance ultimately earned him a historic distinction for the Cubs. Following the announcement, the newly crowned MVP reflected on his season, the competition around him and the people who helped shape his development.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Explains His Perspective on Shohei Ohtani

Pete Crow-Armstrong opened up about competing in the same MVP conversation as Shohei Ohtani after winning the 2026 National League MVP Award.

Speaking on MLB Network, the Cubs star described Ohtani as one of the best pitchers and hitters in baseball.

“Being mentioned in conversations with, you know, one of the best pitchers in the sport, who’s also one of the best hitters, a World Series champion, and arguably the biggest part of that,” Crow-Armstrong said.

"Being mentioned in conversations with one of the best pitchers in the sport who's also one of the best hitters… I want to be better than I was the day before." – @Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong on his NL MVP race with Shohei Ohtani and how he strived to improve in 2026 https://t.co/jEgUw4wJeH pic.twitter.com/AT3HYD77ZR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2026

However, the 24-year-old said he never saw the MVP race as a daily competition with Ohtani, focusing instead on improving his performance.

“It’s not like we’re racing and going up against each other every day. But I think it’s just the fact that I want to be better than I was the day before,” he explained.

“Really, that’s been all that I’ve needed to motivate myself for as long as I can remember.”

That mindset fueled a remarkable season: Crow-Armstrong played all 162 games, hit 45 home runs, stole 41 bases, and posted a .943 OPS. He became the first Cubs player to achieve a 40-40 season.

He led MLB with 10.6 WAR, according to MLB, and became a top defensive player. His unanimous MVP win reflected his two-way impact.

Ohtani placed second with 26 second-place votes, ending his three-year run as National League MVP. Despite injuries, he remained among the league’s top players.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Opens Up About the People Behind His Success

Beyond his individual performance, Crow-Armstrong acknowledged the people who helped him reach the highest level.

In the interview, he highlighted his family, friends, and the teammates who supported him throughout his development.

He credited manager Craig Counsell, hitting coach John Mallee, teammate Nico Hoerner and the Cubs clubhouse for giving him the patience and freedom to develop.

“They give me patience and a lot of runway to be myself and succeed that way,” he said.

The MVP honored former Cubs star and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who supported younger players while battling cancer.

“I think he made himself available for a lot of us over the last few years, through chemo and everything. He was hugely important to the last few years of my life,” Crow-Armstrong said.

He also mentioned Andre Dawson, Sammy Sosa and Kris Bryant, acknowledging their contributions to the franchise’s history. Crow-Armstrong said he spoke with Bryant earlier that day.

The center fielder valued joining Cubs MVPs Ernie Banks, Sandberg, Dawson, Sosa and Bryant. His unanimous win made him the franchise’s first player to receive every first-place vote.

“I’m happy to carry on their legacy and be able to continue to have their names brought up in conversations like this,” Crow-Armstrong said.

His comments highlighted the importance of personal improvement, team support, and the history he hopes to represent as the newest National League MVP.