The Chicago Cubs selected the contract of Jaxon Wiggins on Tuesday, adding the pitching prospect to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 deadline. Wiggins is the second-ranked pitching prospect in the Chicago system, as rated by MLB Pipeline.

Wiggins arrives off a season interrupted by an elbow injury and a 6.75 ERA across 42 2/3 innings, which leaves one obvious question, namely, why did the Cubs want him protected?

The Cubs also added right-hander Brody McCullough, according to MLB Trade Rumors, bringing the 40-man roster to 36 players. Clubs had to set their 40-man rosters by 6 p.m. EST or risk losing eligible prospects, a group that included college players from the 2023 draft class like Wiggins. Any unprotected player can be claimed in the Rule 5 draft for $100,000, and the new club must keep him on its 26-man roster all season or offer him back for $50,000.

The draft is scheduled for Dec. 9 in San Diego, a week after the collective bargaining agreement expires, according to MLB.com. MLB Trade Rumors noted that it may not take place this offseason at all, as a result.

Why the Chicago Cubs Protected Jaxon Wiggins

Wiggins was the expected choice. The Cubs entered Tuesday with six open spots on their 40-man roster, according to ChiCitySports, which identified him as the clear favorite to claim one. MLB Pipeline ranks Wiggins sixth among Cubs prospects, with McCullough 29th.

ChiCitySports framed the move as a bet on his long-range upside, not a sign that he is ready to help the major-league club in 2027.

That upside starts with a fastball that has reached 99 mph. He pairs it with a slider that draws swings and misses. Cubs director of player development Jason Kanzler discussed Wiggins during his 2025 breakout season.

“He’s not a thrower anymore,” Kanzler said, as quoted by MLB.com.

At Arkansas, Wiggins walked 43 batters in 66 innings as a sophomore. His walk rate fell to 12.4% at High-A South Bend and 10.4% after a promotion to Double-A Knoxville in 2025, according to MLB.com.

The club also has money tied up in the pitcher. The Cubs signed Wiggins to an over-slot bonus of $1,401,500, according to MLB.com, using the 68th overall pick they received as compensation for losing Willson Contreras in free agency. MLB.com described the Cubs’ farm system as thin on pitching.

Jaxon Wiggins Career Background With the Chicago Cubs

Wiggins, 25, was born Oct. 3, 2001, in Roland, Oklahoma, and stands 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. At Arkansas, he went 3-1 with a 5.09 ERA and four saves as a freshman in 2021 and 6-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts as a sophomore. Tommy John surgery then wiped out his 2023 junior season, according to MLB.com.

After debuting as a professional in 2024 with a 4.37 ERA, he posted a 2.19 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 78 innings in 2025 while climbing from High-A South Bend to Double-A Knoxville to Triple-A Iowa. MLB named him to the All-Star Futures Game that July, but he withdrew because of workload management.

Then came 2026. Wiggins went on the injured list April 15 with right elbow inflammation after two starts for Iowa, and manager Craig Counsell said at the time that the team expected only a short absence. He returned to Iowa on July 10 following rehab assignments at two levels.

Across 22 appearances, 11 of them starts, Wiggins went 0-3 and struck out 50. His career minor-league totals stand at 6-13 with a 3.99 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings.

Wiggins has yet to make his major-league debut, but he now holds a 40-man roster spot, and no other club can claim him for $100,000 in the Rule 5 draft — if it happens.