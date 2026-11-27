The Chicago Cubs have had a busy start to the offseason.

They have added multiple new players, with pitcher Trevor Rogers and infielder/outfielder Teruaki Sato being the most notable.

However, while the Cubs have made some notable moves this offseason, they have now lost one of their top free agent pitchers to an NL West club.

Former Chicago Cubs Star Pitcher Signs With NL West Team

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, former Cubs pitcher David Peterson has signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Colorado Rockies.

“Free-agent pitcher David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray reported on X.

Free-agent pitcher David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 25, 2026

With this move, Peterson will now be a very important part of the Rockies’ starting rotation as they look to be better in 2026. Now, Chicago should also consider looking to add another pitcher to their rotation to replace Peterson.

Looking at Peterson’s Time With the Cubs

The Cubs acquired Peterson from the New York Mets during the 2026 season.

Peterson certainly was effective while with the Cubs, and the truth can be seen in his stats. In 16 appearances for the Cubs after the trade, he had a 6-2 record, a 3.70 ERA, and 74 strikeouts.

With how well Peterson pitched for Chicago, it would have made sense if they brought him back. However, with this move, he is now heading to Colorado.