At the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays in return for INF Ty Southisene and OF Brett Bateman.

Unfortunately, Gausman wasn’t able to help lead the Cubs to the World Series for what would have been the first time in a decade, and he became an unrestricted free agent.

Now, he’s officially departed the Cubs and is joining a bitter rival town – the Motor City. According to multiple reports, Gausman has joined the Detroit Tigers with a one-year contract.

Trade Acquisition Kevin Gausman Departs The Chicago Cubs, Joins The Detroit Tigers

Multiple reports have confirmed that Gausman, whom the Cubs acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, has skipped town and is signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers.

The news was confirmed by veteran MLB insider Jeff Passan, who reported the following on X:

“Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021.”

Last season split between the Blue Jays and Cubs, Gausman recorded a 9-12 record with a 4.51 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, along with 184 strikeouts.

Kevin Gausman Joins The Tigers, His Seventh MLB Club

Gausman was taken in the first round (fourth overall pick) by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB Draft and reached the majors the following season. After developing into a reliable starter in Baltimore, he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2018. A difficult 2019 season led to another move, as Gausman moved to the Cincinnati Reds and transitioned into a relief role.

Gausman rebuilt his career with the San Francisco Giants, posting a 3.62 ERA and career-best 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings during the shortened 2020 season. He took another step forward in 2021, earning his first All-Star selection while finishing 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts.

He signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays before the 2022 season and remained one of their top starters. Gausman struck out an American League-best 237 batters in 2023 and finished third in Cy Young voting. After another strong 2025 campaign, he reached 2,000 career strikeouts in 2026 before Toronto traded him to the Cubs in August.