Ex-Reds Pitcher Helps Rays to World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken contributions from up and down the roster to reach the World Series.

One key contributor is a former Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher, Nick Martinez.

When the Rays brought Martinez aboard, it wasn’t immediately apparent that he’d be a star for Tampa Bay.

Martinez had put together one good season and one so-so season in Cincinnati, and he’s getting up there in years.

But the move has ended up looking brilliant for the Rays. The Reds didn’t come close to making the playoffs, but they can watch from afar as their former pitcher tries to help Tampa Bay win its first-ever championship.

Nick Martinez With Reds

Martinez spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

He had originally debuted with the Texas Rangers for four seasons before going to pitch in Japan for four years after that.

When Martinez returned, it was mostly as a relief pitcher with the San Diego Padres.

Martinez signed with the Reds before the 2024 season, and over his two years, he threw in 42 games as a starting pitcher and 40 games out of the bullpen — often as a long reliever.

He was really good in 2024, putting up a 3.10 ERA in 142.1 innings.

Martinez fell off just a bit in 2025, with a 4.45 ERA in 165.2 innings, but he nearly threw a no-hitter as part of a special night in the second half of the season as the Reds made a late push to get into the playoffs.

The Reds chose not to bring Martinez back in the offseason, although he may have just decided to try out a different team as he gets late in his career.

Martinez turned 36 in August, but he sure looks smart for having picked the Rays.

Nick Martinez With Rays

The Rays may have been offering exactly what Martinez wanted: a full-time starting gig.

All 31 of his appearances in the regular season were starts, and he went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA.

Martinez only struck out 109 batters in 180.0 innings, but he also only walked 26 guys, and he limited hard contact — it was a recipe that worked.

He didn’t get to pitch in the ALDS, but he got a start in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians and went 5.1 innings, allowing two hits and one run, in a 7-3 Rays win.

Martinez will likely slot in the back-half of the rotation to get at least one start in the World Series, and given his bullpen experience, Tampa Bay may also consider using him out of the bullpen.

His choice to leave Cincinnati has certainly worked out nicely.