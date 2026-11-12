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Reds Didn’t Try To Keep $11.5 Million Free Agent Signing

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Emilio Pagán #15 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Very few free agents have signed yet in this MLB offseason, but one of the early signings was a loss for the Cincinnati Reds.

Right-handed relief pitcher Emilio Pagan signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers for one year and $11.5 million.

Pagan had been with the Reds, but he moved quickly to land a new deal and will move from the NL Central to the AL Central.

New insight emerged on Thursday, in an article by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, that helps explain the quick move by Pagan from the Reds to the Tigers.

Why Reds Didn’t Keep Emilio Pagan

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 06: Emilio Pagan #15 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after the last out of the 12-8 win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, Pagan’s price came in too high for Cincinnati.

Relief pitchers can be fickle, and a small-market team like the Reds couldn’t take that big a hit to their payroll right off the bat in free agency for an uncertain value like an aging reliever.

This is what Rosenthal and Sammon wrote about the move:

The Cincinnati Reds did not make a serious push to retain free-agent closer Emilio Pagán, who declined a one-year, $10 million player option to reach a one-year, $11.5 million agreement with the Detroit Tigers, according to major-league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Reds have numerous needs — starting pitching help, with righty Hunter Greene likely out for the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery; a catcher to replace free agent Tyler Stephenson; and additional offensive and bullpen upgrades.

They could not commit to Pagán at this early stage of the offseason.

Even later in the winter, it’s hard to believe the Reds would’ve paid Pagan that much.

A Telling Sign

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Emilio Pagán #15 of the Cincinnati Reds delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The other fascinating thing about Pagan’s signing doesn’t involve the Reds so much as it involves the rest of the sport.

Oftentimes, lesser free agents seeking one-year deals sign after the big names are off the board.

This year with a lockout looming on Dec. 1, the rumblings suggest that a lot of the smaller contracts will try to get done quickly, before the sport is locked out. That lends security to both players and teams.

It appears Pagan was happy to get out in front of the field and just sign a solid deal to know where he’s going next year — and the answer is from Cincinnati to Detroit.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Reds Didn’t Try To Keep $11.5 Million Free Agent Signing

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