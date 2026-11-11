Reds Make Sal Stewart Admission Following Rookie of the Year Win

The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about Sal Stewart’s future after the young slugger captured the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award.

However, Cincinnati isn’t rushing to secure its emerging star with a long-term contract.

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall acknowledged Tuesday that the organization hasn’t begun extension negotiations with Stewart’s representatives, despite the first baseman’s historic debut season.

The comments come just months after Cincinnati signed All-Star pitcher Chase Burns to a $105 million extension, demonstrating the organization’s willingness to invest heavily in its young talent.

Whether Stewart will receive similar treatment remains an open question.

Reds’ Nick Krall Addresses Sal Stewart Contract Extension

Stewart’s remarkable 2026 campaign has strengthened his case for a lucrative long-term deal.

The 22-year-old appeared in all 162 games, batting .263 with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .787 OPS.

He also earned his first All-Star selection and became the first Reds rookie to record at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in a single season.

Those accomplishments culminated in Stewart winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award on November 9, receiving 20 of the 30 first-place votes.

However, that success hasn’t immediately translated into contract discussions.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, the Reds had not contacted Stewart’s agent, Dan Lozano, about an extension as of Tuesday.

Asked at the General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas whether discussions could begin soon, Krall offered a brief response.

“Not sure right now,” Krall said.

For Reds fans weary of the team’s ownership, this answer might sound somewhat ominous.

That being said, the answer doesn’t necessarily indicate reluctance to keep Stewart in Cincinnati. The Reds still have several years of contractual control over their young first baseman and aren’t facing an immediate free-agent deadline.

Still, his Rookie of the Year victory could make an eventual extension more expensive.

Stewart has already established himself as one of Cincinnati’s most important offensive players, and another productive season would only strengthen his negotiating position.

Sal Stewart Previously Expressed Interest in Staying With Reds

Although formal negotiations haven’t begun, Stewart has previously indicated that he would welcome an opportunity to sign a long-term extension.

In a June interview with MLB.com, the young infielder expressed interest in securing his future with Cincinnati.

Krall was also open to the possibility at the time, although he acknowledged that the two sides hadn’t discussed a deal.

“He could be in consideration,” Krall said in June.

Since those comments, Stewart has only increased his value.

His 32 home runs put him alongside Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as the only Reds rookies to reach the 30-homer mark, while his 112 RBIs established a franchise rookie record.

Cincinnati has also shown a willingness to negotiate early extensions with emerging stars.

In July, the Reds signed Burns to a seven-year, $105 million contract, committing substantial money to a pitcher who had yet to reach arbitration eligibility.

Of course, Stewart’s situation is different. His position, age, production, and remaining team control would all factor into the terms of a potential agreement.

Krall acknowledged that Cincinnati was still determining its 2027 budget, with the club seeking additional starting pitching, catching help and bullpen improvements after finishing the season with 75 wins.

Those needs could influence how aggressively the organization pursues another major extension this winter.

For now, there’s little reason to believe Stewart is unhappy with the Reds or that the organization is unwilling to keep him.

But after a Rookie of the Year campaign that established Stewart as a cornerstone of Cincinnati’s future, the question of when the Reds will commit to their young star is only becoming more interesting, and potentially more expensive.