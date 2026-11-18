The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of difficult decisions ahead of them this offseason, and a new report suggests one could involve a key member of their starting rotation.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo is attracting trade inquiries from other MLB teams, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The November 17 report identifies Lodolo alongside Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert and Texas Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore as starters generating interest around the league.

But the Reds face a particularly complicated situation. With ace Hunter Greene expected to miss the 2027 season following Tommy John surgery, Cincinnati can hardly afford to lose another established starting pitcher.

On the other hand, Lodolo is approaching his final season of team control, raising questions about whether the Reds should consider trading him before he reaches free agency.

Nick Lodolo Draws Trade Interest After Difficult 2026 Season

Lodolo’s name emerging in trade discussions is noteworthy considering the significant step backward he took this past season.

The 28-year-old finished 2026 with a 3-6 record, 4.97 ERA, and 83 strikeouts across 108 2/3 innings. He made just 21 starts, struggling with recurring blister issues that limited his availability and effectiveness.

Those numbers represented a substantial decline from his encouraging 2025 campaign.

In 2025, Lodolo recorded a 3.33 ERA with 156 strikeouts across 156 2/3 innings, establishing himself as one of Cincinnati’s more reliable starting pitchers.

He looked to be a cornerstone of the Reds’ rotation going into the future, but just one year later, things look much different.

The Reds must now determine whether his struggles were primarily the result of injury problems or evidence of more persistent concerns.

There’s also the question of timing.

Lodolo is under team control through 2027, meaning Cincinnati could explore his trade value now rather than risk losing him in free agency after next season.

Still, inquiries from other clubs do not necessarily mean the Reds are actively shopping him, and no specific trade negotiations involving Lodolo have been confirmed.

Hunter Greene Injury Complicates Reds’ Trade Decision

Trading Lodolo would create another challenge for a Cincinnati rotation already facing significant uncertainty.

The Reds lost Hunter Greene to Tommy John surgery during the 2026 season, with the right-hander expected to remain sidelined throughout 2027.

Greene’s absence leaves a substantial hole near the top of the rotation.

Meanwhile, veteran starter Brady Singer has entered free agency after a disappointing season, creating another opening that Cincinnati may need to address.

In an October 9 MLB.com report, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall acknowledged the team’s disappointing starting pitching performance.

“When you look at our starters – besides Chase Burns – I think everybody took a step backwards this year. We’ve struggled there,” Krall said.

On the bright side, Burns emerged as an All-Star in 2026, which gives Cincinnati a talented young starter to build around.

Andrew Abbott and Rhett Lowder are also among the pitchers who could feature in next season’s rotation, but replacing Greene and potentially Singer already presents a significant challenge.

Trading Lodolo would only increase the need for additional pitching.

The Reds could potentially receive valuable assets in return, particularly if another organization believes Lodolo can rediscover his 2025 form.

But there’s also a risk of selling low on a talented pitcher whose value has been diminished by injury problems.

While there are no publicly confirmed plans to move Lodolo, the reported interest potentially gives the Reds a difficult offseason question as they attempt to rebound from a disappointing 2026 campaign.