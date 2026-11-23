The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Cincinnati Reds first-round draft pick Robert Stephenson to a minor league contract on Monday, taking a low-risk flyer on a reliever who has not thrown a major league pitch since September 2025 and has been a free agent since October.

With two elbow surgeries in three years behind him, Stephenson now faces the question that has followed him since 2024 — is the pitcher who overpowered hitters for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023, striking out 60 in 38 1/3 innings, still the same guy?

The Athletic‘s Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal broke the news. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training, according to NBC Sports. No salary or incentive figures have surfaced.

Stephenson, born Feb. 24, 1993, in Martinez, California, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds. He turns 34 in February. Cincinnati chose him 27th overall in the 2011 draft out of Alhambra High School in Martinez.

Robert Stephenson’s Career Arc and Injury History

Since reaching the majors on April 7, 2016, Stephenson has compiled a 19-20 record and 4.59 ERA in 283 games, only 22 of them starts. He has 416 strikeouts in 374 1/3 innings, plus three saves. The Reds traded him to the Colorado Rockies after 2020, and the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him up in 2022.

Then came 2023. After Pittsburgh dealt him to Tampa Bay in June, Stephenson posted a 2.35 ERA and 0.68 WHIP over 38 1/3 innings for the Rays, striking out 60 batters while walking eight.

The Los Angeles Angels signed a three-year, $33 million contract with Stephenson before the 2024 season. He has pitched 10 innings for them.

His elbow derailed the deal almost at once. Stephenson missed the 2024 season after UCL reconstruction, the procedure known as Tommy John surgery.

His 2025 comeback produced a third separate injured list placement of 2025, this one for elbow inflammation after earlier biceps trouble. Stephenson last pitched on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, against the Colorado Rockies, when he felt elbow discomfort on his final two pitches.

At the time, Stephenson said he was “not as concerned” about that injury as he had been about the one before his Tommy John surgery, according to the Orange County Register. By spring 2026, the elbow was a problem again.

Stephenson underwent a ligament and flexor repair in April 2026, announced by then-Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, and did not pitch all season. On Oct. 30, the Angels declined a $2.5 million club option for 2027, which the Tommy John procedure had triggered. That made him a free agent.

Los Angeles Dodgers Expectations for Robert Stephenson

The Dodgers are not risking much. Los Angeles often takes on injury reclamation projects, with some success over the years, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Stephenson will not be an option early in the season, and whether the season begins on time is itself uncertain, with a labor lockout looming.

A recovered Stephenson could give the bullpen a midseason lift. Reclaiming his 2023 form after two major elbow surgeries in three years will not be easy, if it is possible at all.

Woo called the signing “an intriguing add as the club focuses on bolstering depth,” as quoted by On SI. Evan Phillips left for the Atlanta Braves, and Stephenson could replace innings lost to Phillips’ departure — if his elbow holds up.

Stephenson was throwing 94-95 mph before his April surgery, compared with 97 mph during his Rays breakout.